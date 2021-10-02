How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech

October 2, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Pittsburgh Panthers at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Pittsburgh travels to Georgia Tech looking to win its ACC opener against the Yellow Jackets.
Author:

It in a bit of a scheduling quirk, Pitt will travel to Georgia Tech to play its ACC opener, while the Yellow Jackets will already be playing their third conference game. 

How to Watch: Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

Live stream Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pitt completed its non-conference schedule with a 77-7 blowout of FCS New Hampshire. It was a much-needed win for the Panthers after an upset loss to Western Michigan two weeks ago. The loss to the Broncos is their only defeat of the year, as they also have wins against UMass and Tennessee.

Georgia Tech has had a very strange year so far. They were upset by Northern Illinois in Week One on a last second two-point conversion. The Yellow Jackets easily beat Kennesaw State before coming up just short in their upset bid of Clemson.

Last Saturday, the Yellow Jackets looked like a completely different team, whipping North Carolina 45-22. It was a big upset for the Yellow Jackets and evened their ACC record at 1-1. They hope they can make it two in a row and get over .500 in conference play with a win over Pitt.

These two teams have been Jekyl and Hyde this year, and it's anybody's guess how this game will go. Both teams have shown that they can play good football this year but have also shown they aren't immune to upsets.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Pittsburgh Panthers at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (Local)
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16778834
