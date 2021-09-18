How to Watch Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Western Michigan Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Last week, the Pitt Panthers went into Knoxville and knocked off SEC opponent Tennessee 41-34 in one of the more impressive wins the team has had in quite some time. It was their first non-conference road win since 2014, and their first non-conference road win against a Power Five opponent since beating Texas A&M in 2003.
Heading back home for Week 3, Pittsburgh will look to stay undefeated as they host a 1-1 Western Michigan team. The Broncos are coming off of a 28-0 shoutout of Illinois State, after getting blown out 47-14 by Michigan in the season opener.
How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Western Michigan Online:
Game Date: Sept. 18, 2021
Game Time: 12 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NESN Plus
The key to Pitt's hot start has been their explosive offense. The Panthers are averaging 46 points per game right now, tied for sixth-most among Power Five teams. Redshirt senior quarterback Kenny Pickett seems to be coming into his own - through two games, his completion percentage and yards per attempt are at career-high numbers.
On defense, safety-turned-linebacker John Petrishen leads the way with two and a half sacks. He also had a key tackle for a loss that proved to be a deciding play in last Saturday's win.
This week's game will be the first-ever meeting between Pittsburgh and Western Michigan. Kickoff from the Steel City is set for noon ET on Marquee Sports Network.
