September 18, 2021
How to Watch Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Western Michigan Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Coming off one of their most impressive wins in recent memory, the Pittsburgh Panthers look to remain undefeated as they return home to face Western Michigan.
Last week, the Pitt Panthers went into Knoxville and knocked off SEC opponent Tennessee 41-34 in one of the more impressive wins the team has had in quite some time. It was their first non-conference road win since 2014, and their first non-conference road win against a Power Five opponent since beating Texas A&M in 2003.

Heading back home for Week 3, Pittsburgh will look to stay undefeated as they host a 1-1 Western Michigan team. The Broncos are coming off of a 28-0 shoutout of Illinois State, after getting blown out 47-14 by Michigan in the season opener.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Western Michigan Online:

Game Date: Sept. 18, 2021

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN Plus

You can stream the Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Western Michigan Broncos game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The key to Pitt's hot start has been their explosive offense. The Panthers are averaging 46 points per game right now, tied for sixth-most among Power Five teams. Redshirt senior quarterback Kenny Pickett seems to be coming into his own - through two games, his completion percentage and yards per attempt are at career-high numbers.

On defense, safety-turned-linebacker John Petrishen leads the way with two and a half sacks. He also had a key tackle for a loss that proved to be a deciding play in last Saturday's win. 

This week's game will be the first-ever meeting between Pittsburgh and Western Michigan. Kickoff from the Steel City is set for noon ET on Marquee Sports Network.

Regional restrictions may apply.

