Pittsburgh vs. Western Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/18/2021

September 17, 2021
How to Watch Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Western Michigan Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Michigan Wolverines defensive back Daxton Hill tackles Western Michigan Broncos running back Sean Tyler during the second half Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Mich West

The Pittsburgh Panthers (2-0) host the Western Michigan Broncos (1-1) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Heinz Field. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Western Michigan

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Western Michigan

Pittsburgh

-15

59

Pittsburgh and Western Michigan Stats

  • The Panthers rack up 46.0 points per game, 22.5 more than the Broncos allow per matchup (23.5).
  • The Panthers have turned the ball over two times this season, one more turnover than the Broncos have forced (1).
  • The Broncos have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game this year (21.0) as the Panthers have allowed (20.5).
  • This year the Broncos have two turnovers, two fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (4).

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

  • Kenny Pickett has thrown for 272 yards (272.0 ypg) to lead Pittsburgh, completing 73% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes this season. He's also run for 39 yards (39.0 ypg) on six carries.
  • The team's top rusher, Rodney Hammond, has carried the ball eight times for 44 yards (44.0 per game) this year.
  • Lucas Krull's 58 receiving yards (58.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has five receptions with one touchdown.
  • Jared Wayne has hauled in six passes for 55 yards (55.0 yards per game) this year.
  • Jaylen Barden's one catch has netted him 47 yards (47.0 ypg).

Western Michigan Players to Watch

  • Kaleb Eleby has thrown for 191 yards (191.0 ypg) to lead Western Michigan, completing 54.1% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 16 rushing yards (16.0 ypg) on eight carries.
  • Sean Tyler has carried the ball 10 times for a team-high 55 yards (55.0 per game) this year.
  • This season La'Darius Jefferson has taken 10 carries for 38 yards (38.0 per game) and one touchdown.
  • Corey Crooms' 58 receiving yards (58.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered four receptions and one touchdown.
  • Bryce Nunnelly has put together a 52-yard season so far (52.0 receiving yards per game), hauling in seven passes.
  • Jaylen Hall's three grabs have netted him 46 yards (46.0 ypg).

How To Watch

September
18
2021

Western Michigan at Pittsburgh

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

