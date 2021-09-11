How to Watch Portland State at Washington State

Portland State will hit the road Saturday as it looks to pick up a statement win against Washington State.

Portland State and Washington State both carry 0-1 into their matchup Saturday, and both the Viking and the Cougars are hungry to get in the win column.

Washington State lost its season opener 26-23 to Utah State last week, while Portland State lost 49-35 on the road against Hawaii.

While neither team entered the season as a championship contender, both are looking to prove their credentials in their conferences, the Vikings in the Big Sky, the Cougars in the Pac-12.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 11, 2021

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Washington (IN)

Live stream the Portland State at Washington State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cougars were led by quarterback Jayden de Laura in their season opener. He completed 12 of 22 passes for 155 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. They will need to get the rest of their offense going this week against the Vikings.

The Vikings saw their own quarterback, Davis Alexander, complete 23 of 47 passes for 400 yards and three touchdowns, but he also tossed two interceptions. Alexander is capable of being a dangerous player, but he needs to improve his consistency.

Regional restrictions may apply.