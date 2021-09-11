September 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Portland State at Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Portland State will hit the road Saturday as it looks to pick up a statement win against Washington State.
Author:

Portland State and Washington State both carry 0-1 into their matchup Saturday, and both the Viking and the Cougars are hungry to get in the win column.

Washington State lost its season opener 26-23 to Utah State last week, while Portland State lost 49-35 on the road against Hawaii.

While neither team entered the season as a championship contender, both are looking to prove their credentials in their conferences, the Vikings in the Big Sky, the Cougars in the Pac-12.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 11, 2021

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Washington (IN)

Live stream the Portland State at Washington State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cougars were led by quarterback Jayden de Laura in their season opener. He completed 12 of 22 passes for 155 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. They will need to get the rest of their offense going this week against the Vikings.

The Vikings saw their own quarterback, Davis Alexander, complete 23 of 47 passes for 400 yards and three touchdowns, but he also tossed two interceptions. Alexander is capable of being a dangerous player, but he needs to improve his consistency.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
11
2021

Portland State at Washington State

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Washington (IN)
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Towson
NCAAFB

How to Watch Towson at New Hampshire

Sep 4, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Max Borghi (21) leads the team onto the field before a game against the Utah State Aggies at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
NCAAFB

How to Watch Portland State at Washington State

Horse Racing
Horse Racing

How to Watch Breeders' Cup Challenge Series

Sep 4, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) is tackled by Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NCAAFB

How to Watch South Carolina State at Clemson

Seattle Sounders Raul Ruidiaz
MLS

How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC vs. Minnesota United FC

Iowa Hawkeyes
NCAAFB

How to Watch Iowa State vs. Iowa

Leylah Fernandez
Tennis

How to Watch the 2021 U.S. Open, Women’s Championship

James Madison
NCAAFB

How to Watch Maine at James Madison

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a pass against Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9) during the third quarter in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NCAAFB

How to Watch Alabama vs. Mercer

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy