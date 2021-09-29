Prairie View A&M vs. UAPB: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/30/2021

The Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-1, 0-0 SWAC) have home advantage in a SWAC clash versus the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-2, 0-0 SWAC) at Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field on Thursday, September 30, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Prairie View A&M vs. UAPB
- Game Day: Thursday, September 30, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field
Live Stream on fuboTV:
Prairie View A&M and UAPB Stats
- This year, the Panthers score 5.8 fewer points per game (27.5) than the Golden Lions give up (33.3).
- The Panthers have zero giveaways this season, while the Golden Lions have zero takeaways .
- The Golden Lions have scored 31.7 points per game this season, 8.2 more than the Panthers have given up.
- This year the Golden Lions have turned the ball over zero times, while the Panthers have forced 0 turnovers.
Prairie View A&M Players to Watch
- Jawon Pass has 585 passing yards (146.3 ypg) to lead Prairie View A&M, completing 59.7% of his passes and throwing five touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 55 rushing yards (13.8 ypg) on 20 carries.
- Lyndemian Brooks' team-high 100 rushing yards (25.0 per game) have come on 23 carries, with one touchdown this year.
- This season Jaden Stewart has rushed for 64 yards (16.0 per game) on 15 carries.
- Tony Mullins' 152 receiving yards (38.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 14 receptions with one touchdown.
- Jailon Howard has put up a 151-yard season so far (37.8 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in six passes.
- Xavier Johnson has hauled in three grabs for 56 yards (14.0 ypg) this season.
UAPB Players to Watch
- Skyler Perry leads UAPB with 678 passing yards (226.0 ypg) on 55-of-102 passing with two touchdowns and one interception this season. He also has 113 rushing yards (37.7 ypg) on 25 carries.
- Kierre Crossley's team-high 178 rushing yards (59.3 per game) have come on 31 carries, with five touchdowns this year.
- Josh Wilkes' 154 receiving yards (51.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has nine receptions with one touchdown.
- Dejuan Miller has put up a 117-yard season so far (39.0 receiving yards per game), reeling in 10 passes.
- Daemon Dawkins' five catches this season have resulted in 107 yards (35.7 ypg) and one touchdown.
