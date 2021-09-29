Prairie View A&M vs. UAPB: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/30/2021

Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-1, 0-0 SWAC) have home advantage in a SWAC clash versus the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-2, 0-0 SWAC) at Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field on Thursday, September 30, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Prairie View A&M vs. UAPB

Game Day: Thursday, September 30, 2021

Thursday, September 30, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field

Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prairie View A&M and UAPB Stats

This year, the Panthers score 5.8 fewer points per game (27.5) than the Golden Lions give up (33.3).

The Panthers have zero giveaways this season, while the Golden Lions have zero takeaways .

The Golden Lions have scored 31.7 points per game this season, 8.2 more than the Panthers have given up.

This year the Golden Lions have turned the ball over zero times, while the Panthers have forced 0 turnovers.

Prairie View A&M Players to Watch

Jawon Pass has 585 passing yards (146.3 ypg) to lead Prairie View A&M, completing 59.7% of his passes and throwing five touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 55 rushing yards (13.8 ypg) on 20 carries.

Lyndemian Brooks' team-high 100 rushing yards (25.0 per game) have come on 23 carries, with one touchdown this year.

This season Jaden Stewart has rushed for 64 yards (16.0 per game) on 15 carries.

Tony Mullins' 152 receiving yards (38.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 14 receptions with one touchdown.

Jailon Howard has put up a 151-yard season so far (37.8 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in six passes.

Xavier Johnson has hauled in three grabs for 56 yards (14.0 ypg) this season.

UAPB Players to Watch

Skyler Perry leads UAPB with 678 passing yards (226.0 ypg) on 55-of-102 passing with two touchdowns and one interception this season. He also has 113 rushing yards (37.7 ypg) on 25 carries.

Kierre Crossley's team-high 178 rushing yards (59.3 per game) have come on 31 carries, with five touchdowns this year.

Josh Wilkes' 154 receiving yards (51.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has nine receptions with one touchdown.

Dejuan Miller has put up a 117-yard season so far (39.0 receiving yards per game), reeling in 10 passes.

Daemon Dawkins' five catches this season have resulted in 107 yards (35.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Regional restrictions apply.