The Princeton Tigers (2-0, 0-0 Ivy League) host an Ivy League showdown against the Columbia Lions (2-0, 0-0 Ivy League) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Powers Field at Princeton Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Princeton vs. Columbia

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Stadium: Powers Field at Princeton Stadium

Powers Field at Princeton Stadium

Princeton and Columbia Stats

The Tigers rack up 28.5 more points per game (47.5) than the Lions allow (19.0).

This year, the Tigers have turned the ball over zero times, while the Lions have forced zero.

The Lions, on average, score 36.0 more points (36.0) than the Tigers allow (0.0).

The Lions have zero giveaways this season, while the Tigers have zero takeaways .

Princeton Players to Watch

Cole Smith has thrown for 637 yards (318.5 ypg) to lead Princeton, completing 69.2% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes this season.

Collin Eaddy's team-high 72 rushing yards (36.0 per game) have come on 19 carries, with one touchdown this year.

This season Ja'Derris Carr has racked up 44 yards (44.0 per game) on 10 attempts.

Jacob Birmelin's 206 receiving yards (103.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 13 receptions and two touchdowns.

Andrei Iosivas has recorded 158 receiving yards (79.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in five passes this year.

Dylan Classi's eight catches have netted him 107 yards (53.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

Columbia Players to Watch

Joe Green leads Columbia with 277 passing yards (138.5 ypg) on 23-of-35 passing with one touchdown compared to zero interceptions this season. He also adds 25 rushing yards (12.5 ypg) on six carries.

Dante Miller's team-high 203 rushing yards (101.5 per game) have come on 25 carries this year.

This season Ryan Young has racked up 37 carries for 188 yards (94.0 per game).

Wills Meyer's team-leading 105 receiving yards (52.5 yards per game) have come on six receptions.

Ernest Robertson has racked up 105 receiving yards (52.5 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in four passes this year.

Marcus Libman's six catches have yielded 30 yards (15.0 ypg).

