September 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Princeton Tigers vs. Columbia Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Princeton Tigers (2-0, 0-0 Ivy League) host an Ivy League showdown against the Columbia Lions (2-0, 0-0 Ivy League) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Powers Field at Princeton Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Princeton vs. Columbia

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY
  • Stadium: Powers Field at Princeton Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Princeton and Columbia Stats

  • The Tigers rack up 28.5 more points per game (47.5) than the Lions allow (19.0).
  • This year, the Tigers have turned the ball over zero times, while the Lions have forced zero.
  • The Lions, on average, score 36.0 more points (36.0) than the Tigers allow (0.0).
  • The Lions have zero giveaways this season, while the Tigers have zero takeaways .

Princeton Players to Watch

  • Cole Smith has thrown for 637 yards (318.5 ypg) to lead Princeton, completing 69.2% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes this season.
  • Collin Eaddy's team-high 72 rushing yards (36.0 per game) have come on 19 carries, with one touchdown this year.
  • This season Ja'Derris Carr has racked up 44 yards (44.0 per game) on 10 attempts.
  • Jacob Birmelin's 206 receiving yards (103.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 13 receptions and two touchdowns.
  • Andrei Iosivas has recorded 158 receiving yards (79.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in five passes this year.
  • Dylan Classi's eight catches have netted him 107 yards (53.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

Columbia Players to Watch

  • Joe Green leads Columbia with 277 passing yards (138.5 ypg) on 23-of-35 passing with one touchdown compared to zero interceptions this season. He also adds 25 rushing yards (12.5 ypg) on six carries.
  • Dante Miller's team-high 203 rushing yards (101.5 per game) have come on 25 carries this year.
  • This season Ryan Young has racked up 37 carries for 188 yards (94.0 per game).
  • Wills Meyer's team-leading 105 receiving yards (52.5 yards per game) have come on six receptions.
  • Ernest Robertson has racked up 105 receiving yards (52.5 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in four passes this year.
  • Marcus Libman's six catches have yielded 30 yards (15.0 ypg).

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Columbia at Princeton

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 25, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New Hampshire Wildcats quarterback Tommy Herion (11) passes the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 77-7. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

New Hampshire vs. James Madison: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

51 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Dan Jackson (47) tackles South Carolina Gamecocks running back MarShawn Lloyd (1) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

South Carolina vs. Troy: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

51 minutes ago
Sep 25, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Bo Calvert (33) tackles Stanford Cardinal running back Nathaniel Peat (8) during the fourth quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Stanford vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

52 minutes ago
Sep 25, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Navy Midshipmen quarterback Xavier Arline (7) scrambles with the ball as Houston Cougars linebacker Deontay Anderson (2) attempts to make a tackle during the third quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Navy vs. UCF: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

55 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Andrew Van Buren (21) is run out of bounds during the first half of play versus the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Boise State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

56 minutes ago
Sep 25, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Roydell Williams (23) runs the ball against Southern Miss Golden Eagles defensive back Jay Stanley (21) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 63-14. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Alabama vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

59 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Joe Ervin (20) is tackled by Nevada Wolf Pack defensive tackle Christopher Love (73) and Nevada Wolf Pack cornerback AJ King (4) during the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

59 minutes ago
Florida State Seminoles quarterback McKenzie Milton (10) runs the ball as he looks to pass. The Louisville Cardinals defeated the Florida State Seminoles 31-23 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Fsu V Louisville Football711a
NCAA Football

Florida State vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 18, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders running back Xavier White (14) runs the ball against the Florida International Panthers in the first half at Jones AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

West Virginia vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy