Purdue vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

The Purdue Boilermakers (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten) play a familiar opponent when they host the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium in a Big Ten clash. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Purdue vs. Illinois

Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Saturday, September 25, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stadium: Ross-Ade Stadium

Betting Information for Purdue vs. Illinois

Favorite Spread Total Purdue -11 53

Purdue and Illinois Stats

The Boilermakers put up 30.7 points per game, comparable to the 30.3 per outing the Fighting Illini surrender.

The Boilermakers have turned the ball over three times this season, three fewer than the Fighting Illini have forced (6).

The Fighting Illini have scored 22.8 points per game this season, 6.8 more than the Boilermakers have given up.

The Fighting Illini have turned the ball over five times this season, three more turnovers than the Boilermakers have forced (2).

Purdue Players to Watch

Jack Plummer has thrown for 745 yards (248.3 ypg) to lead Purdue, completing 72.2% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes this season.

The team's top rusher, King Doerue, has carried the ball 27 times for 126 yards (42 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Dylan Downing has racked up 23 carries for 92 yards (30.7 per game).

David Bell's team-leading 319 receiving yards (106.3 yards per game) have come on 21 receptions with three touchdowns.

Payne Durham has hauled in 17 passes for 203 yards (67.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jackson Anthrop's 16 grabs have turned into 151 yards (50.3 ypg).

Illinois Players to Watch

Artur Sitkowski leads Illinois with 611 passing yards (152.8 ypg) on 58-of-102 passing with six touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Chase Brown's team-high 122 rushing yards (30.5 per game) have come on 26 carries, with one touchdown this year. He's also added six catches for 82 yards (20.5 per game).

This season Reggie Love III has collected 113 yards (28.3 per game) on 34 attempts.

Isaiah Williams' 230 receiving yards (57.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 21 receptions with one touchdown.

Deuce Spann has put up a 117-yard season so far (29.3 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in four passes.

Daniel Barker's eight grabs have netted him 90 yards (22.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

