Purdue vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

September 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Purdue Boilermakers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 17, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Brandon Peters (18) looks to pass during the first quarter of Friday s game with the Maryland Terrapins at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 17, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Brandon Peters (18) looks to pass during the first quarter of Friday s game with the Maryland Terrapins at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Purdue Boilermakers (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten) play a familiar opponent when they host the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium in a Big Ten clash. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Purdue vs. Illinois

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Stadium: Ross-Ade Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Purdue vs. Illinois

Purdue vs Illinois Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Purdue

-11

53

Purdue and Illinois Stats

  • The Boilermakers put up 30.7 points per game, comparable to the 30.3 per outing the Fighting Illini surrender.
  • The Boilermakers have turned the ball over three times this season, three fewer than the Fighting Illini have forced (6).
  • The Fighting Illini have scored 22.8 points per game this season, 6.8 more than the Boilermakers have given up.
  • The Fighting Illini have turned the ball over five times this season, three more turnovers than the Boilermakers have forced (2).

Purdue Players to Watch

  • Jack Plummer has thrown for 745 yards (248.3 ypg) to lead Purdue, completing 72.2% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes this season.
  • The team's top rusher, King Doerue, has carried the ball 27 times for 126 yards (42 per game), with one touchdown this year.
  • This season Dylan Downing has racked up 23 carries for 92 yards (30.7 per game).
  • David Bell's team-leading 319 receiving yards (106.3 yards per game) have come on 21 receptions with three touchdowns.
  • Payne Durham has hauled in 17 passes for 203 yards (67.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
  • Jackson Anthrop's 16 grabs have turned into 151 yards (50.3 ypg).

Illinois Players to Watch

  • Artur Sitkowski leads Illinois with 611 passing yards (152.8 ypg) on 58-of-102 passing with six touchdowns compared to one interception this season.
  • Chase Brown's team-high 122 rushing yards (30.5 per game) have come on 26 carries, with one touchdown this year. He's also added six catches for 82 yards (20.5 per game).
  • This season Reggie Love III has collected 113 yards (28.3 per game) on 34 attempts.
  • Isaiah Williams' 230 receiving yards (57.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 21 receptions with one touchdown.
  • Deuce Spann has put up a 117-yard season so far (29.3 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in four passes.
  • Daniel Barker's eight grabs have netted him 90 yards (22.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Illinois at Purdue

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
2021-09-25T19:30:00+00:00
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 4, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Lafayette Leopards quarterback Aaron Angelos (18) passes under pressure from Air Force Falcons defensive tackle Jordan Jackson (94) and offensive lineman Beau Bedard (75) defends in the third quarter at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Lafayette vs. Pennsylvania: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

Sep 18, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Lucas Johnson (7) celebrates after catching a pass for two point conversion against the Utah Utes during overtime at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

San Diego State vs. Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

Sep 18, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) in action during the third quarter against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Iowa vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

Sep 18, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Noah Vedral (0) breaks a tackle by Delaware Fightin Blue Hens linebacker Liam Trainer (11) during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Michigan vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

Sep 17, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; UCF Knights defensive lineman Josh Celiscar (88) tackles Louisville Cardinals running back Jalen Mitchell (15) during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Louisville defeated Central Florida 42-35. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Florida State vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

Sep 4, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; UTSA Roadrunners quarterback Frank Harris (0) hands the ball to UTSA Roadrunners running back Sincere McCormick (3) during Saturday s first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Memphis vs. UTSA: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

Sep 17, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Brandon Peters (18) looks to pass during the first quarter of Friday s game with the Maryland Terrapins at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Purdue vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

Sep 18, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Wyoming Cowboys running back Dawaiian McNeely (30) scores a touchdown against the Ball State Cardinals during the second quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

UConn vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

Sep 18, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Breece Hall (28) is hit by UNLV Rebels defensive back Nohl Williams (2) during a game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Baylor vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy