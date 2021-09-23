Purdue vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

The Purdue Boilermakers (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten) play a familiar opponent when they host the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium in a Big Ten clash. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Purdue vs. Illinois
- Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Stadium: Ross-Ade Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Purdue vs. Illinois
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Purdue
-11
53
Purdue and Illinois Stats
- The Boilermakers put up 30.7 points per game, comparable to the 30.3 per outing the Fighting Illini surrender.
- The Boilermakers have turned the ball over three times this season, three fewer than the Fighting Illini have forced (6).
- The Fighting Illini have scored 22.8 points per game this season, 6.8 more than the Boilermakers have given up.
- The Fighting Illini have turned the ball over five times this season, three more turnovers than the Boilermakers have forced (2).
Purdue Players to Watch
- Jack Plummer has thrown for 745 yards (248.3 ypg) to lead Purdue, completing 72.2% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes this season.
- The team's top rusher, King Doerue, has carried the ball 27 times for 126 yards (42 per game), with one touchdown this year.
- This season Dylan Downing has racked up 23 carries for 92 yards (30.7 per game).
- David Bell's team-leading 319 receiving yards (106.3 yards per game) have come on 21 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Payne Durham has hauled in 17 passes for 203 yards (67.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
- Jackson Anthrop's 16 grabs have turned into 151 yards (50.3 ypg).
Illinois Players to Watch
- Artur Sitkowski leads Illinois with 611 passing yards (152.8 ypg) on 58-of-102 passing with six touchdowns compared to one interception this season.
- Chase Brown's team-high 122 rushing yards (30.5 per game) have come on 26 carries, with one touchdown this year. He's also added six catches for 82 yards (20.5 per game).
- This season Reggie Love III has collected 113 yards (28.3 per game) on 34 attempts.
- Isaiah Williams' 230 receiving yards (57.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 21 receptions with one touchdown.
- Deuce Spann has put up a 117-yard season so far (29.3 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in four passes.
- Daniel Barker's eight grabs have netted him 90 yards (22.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Regional restrictions apply.
