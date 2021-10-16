Oct 2, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back King Doerue (22) pushes through a line of Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Minnesota won 20 to 13. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten) will meet a familiar foe as they host the Purdue Boilermakers (3-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Kinnick Stadium, in a Big Ten showdown. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Iowa vs. Purdue

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Kinnick Stadium

Iowa and Purdue Stats

This year, the Hawkeyes score 16.1 more points per game (31.5) than the Boilermakers allow (15.4).

This year, the Hawkeyes have turned the ball over five times, three more than the Boilermakers' takeaways (2).

The Boilermakers have put an average of 23.6 points per game on the board this season, 10.6 more than the 13.0 the Hawkeyes have surrendered.

This season the Boilermakers have seven turnovers, 12 fewer than the Hawkeyes have takeaways (19).

Iowa Players to Watch

Spencer Petras has 1,138 passing yards (189.7 ypg) to lead Iowa, completing 60.7% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Tyler Goodson, has carried the ball 124 times for 518 yards (86.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 162 receiving yards (27.0 per game) on 14 catches with one receiving touchdown.

This season Ivory Kelly-Martin has piled up 168 yards (28.0 per game) on 37 attempts.

Sam LaPorta's 271 receiving yards (45.2 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 23 receptions and two touchdowns.

Nico Ragaini has reeled in 15 passes for 205 yards (34.2 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Purdue Players to Watch

Jack Plummer has 840 passing yards (168.0 ypg) to lead Purdue, completing 69.5% of his passes and throwing seven touchdown passes this season.

King Doerue has carried the ball 48 times for a team-high 221 yards (44.2 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also tacked on 12 catches for 78 yards (15.6 per game).

This season Dylan Downing has collected 130 yards (26.0 per game) on 34 carries.

David Bell's 439 receiving yards (87.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 27 receptions and three touchdowns.

Milton Wright has collected 217 receiving yards (43.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 18 passes this year.

Payne Durham's 18 receptions this season have resulted in 209 yards (41.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Iowa Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/25/2021 Colorado State W 24-14 Home 10/1/2021 Maryland W 51-14 Away 10/9/2021 Penn State W 23-20 Home 10/16/2021 Purdue - Home 10/30/2021 Wisconsin - Away 11/6/2021 Northwestern - Away 11/13/2021 Minnesota - Home

Purdue Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Notre Dame L 27-13 Away 9/25/2021 Illinois W 13-9 Home 10/2/2021 Minnesota L 20-13 Home 10/16/2021 Iowa - Away 10/23/2021 Wisconsin - Home 10/30/2021 Nebraska - Away 11/6/2021 Michigan State - Home

