How to Watch Purdue Boilermakers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten) will meet a familiar foe as they host the Purdue Boilermakers (3-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Kinnick Stadium, in a Big Ten showdown. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Iowa vs. Purdue
- Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Stadium: Kinnick Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Iowa and Purdue Stats
- This year, the Hawkeyes score 16.1 more points per game (31.5) than the Boilermakers allow (15.4).
- This year, the Hawkeyes have turned the ball over five times, three more than the Boilermakers' takeaways (2).
- The Boilermakers have put an average of 23.6 points per game on the board this season, 10.6 more than the 13.0 the Hawkeyes have surrendered.
- This season the Boilermakers have seven turnovers, 12 fewer than the Hawkeyes have takeaways (19).
Iowa Players to Watch
- Spencer Petras has 1,138 passing yards (189.7 ypg) to lead Iowa, completing 60.7% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Tyler Goodson, has carried the ball 124 times for 518 yards (86.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 162 receiving yards (27.0 per game) on 14 catches with one receiving touchdown.
- This season Ivory Kelly-Martin has piled up 168 yards (28.0 per game) on 37 attempts.
- Sam LaPorta's 271 receiving yards (45.2 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 23 receptions and two touchdowns.
- Nico Ragaini has reeled in 15 passes for 205 yards (34.2 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
Purdue Players to Watch
- Jack Plummer has 840 passing yards (168.0 ypg) to lead Purdue, completing 69.5% of his passes and throwing seven touchdown passes this season.
- King Doerue has carried the ball 48 times for a team-high 221 yards (44.2 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also tacked on 12 catches for 78 yards (15.6 per game).
- This season Dylan Downing has collected 130 yards (26.0 per game) on 34 carries.
- David Bell's 439 receiving yards (87.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 27 receptions and three touchdowns.
- Milton Wright has collected 217 receiving yards (43.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 18 passes this year.
- Payne Durham's 18 receptions this season have resulted in 209 yards (41.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.
Iowa Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/25/2021
Colorado State
W 24-14
Home
10/1/2021
Maryland
W 51-14
Away
10/9/2021
Penn State
W 23-20
Home
10/16/2021
Purdue
-
Home
10/30/2021
Wisconsin
-
Away
11/6/2021
Northwestern
-
Away
11/13/2021
Minnesota
-
Home
Purdue Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/18/2021
Notre Dame
L 27-13
Away
9/25/2021
Illinois
W 13-9
Home
10/2/2021
Minnesota
L 20-13
Home
10/16/2021
Iowa
-
Away
10/23/2021
Wisconsin
-
Home
10/30/2021
Nebraska
-
Away
11/6/2021
Michigan State
-
Home
