    • October 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Purdue Boilermakers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 2, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back King Doerue (22) pushes through a line of Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Minnesota won 20 to 13. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 2, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back King Doerue (22) pushes through a line of Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Minnesota won 20 to 13. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten) will meet a familiar foe as they host the Purdue Boilermakers (3-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Kinnick Stadium, in a Big Ten showdown. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Iowa vs. Purdue

    Iowa and Purdue Stats

    • This year, the Hawkeyes score 16.1 more points per game (31.5) than the Boilermakers allow (15.4).
    • This year, the Hawkeyes have turned the ball over five times, three more than the Boilermakers' takeaways (2).
    • The Boilermakers have put an average of 23.6 points per game on the board this season, 10.6 more than the 13.0 the Hawkeyes have surrendered.
    • This season the Boilermakers have seven turnovers, 12 fewer than the Hawkeyes have takeaways (19).

    Iowa Players to Watch

    • Spencer Petras has 1,138 passing yards (189.7 ypg) to lead Iowa, completing 60.7% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Tyler Goodson, has carried the ball 124 times for 518 yards (86.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 162 receiving yards (27.0 per game) on 14 catches with one receiving touchdown.
    • This season Ivory Kelly-Martin has piled up 168 yards (28.0 per game) on 37 attempts.
    • Sam LaPorta's 271 receiving yards (45.2 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 23 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Nico Ragaini has reeled in 15 passes for 205 yards (34.2 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

    Purdue Players to Watch

    • Jack Plummer has 840 passing yards (168.0 ypg) to lead Purdue, completing 69.5% of his passes and throwing seven touchdown passes this season.
    • King Doerue has carried the ball 48 times for a team-high 221 yards (44.2 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also tacked on 12 catches for 78 yards (15.6 per game).
    • This season Dylan Downing has collected 130 yards (26.0 per game) on 34 carries.
    • David Bell's 439 receiving yards (87.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 27 receptions and three touchdowns.
    • Milton Wright has collected 217 receiving yards (43.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 18 passes this year.
    • Payne Durham's 18 receptions this season have resulted in 209 yards (41.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Iowa Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/25/2021

    Colorado State

    W 24-14

    Home

    10/1/2021

    Maryland

    W 51-14

    Away

    10/9/2021

    Penn State

    W 23-20

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Purdue

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Wisconsin

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Northwestern

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Minnesota

    -

    Home

    Purdue Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Notre Dame

    L 27-13

    Away

    9/25/2021

    Illinois

    W 13-9

    Home

    10/2/2021

    Minnesota

    L 20-13

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Iowa

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Wisconsin

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Nebraska

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Michigan State

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Purdue at Iowa

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
