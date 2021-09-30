The Purdue Boilermakers (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten) and Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-2, 0-0 Big Ten), Big Ten rivals, will clash at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Purdue vs. Minnesota
- Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Stadium: Ross-Ade Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Purdue vs. Minnesota
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Purdue
-2.5
47.5
Purdue and Minnesota Stats
- This year, the Boilermakers average 5.0 more points per game (26.3) than the Golden Gophers allow (21.3).
- The Boilermakers have five giveaways this season, while the Golden Gophers have seven takeaways .
- The Golden Gophers have averaged 11.2 more points this year (25.5) than the Boilermakers have allowed (14.3).
- This year the Golden Gophers have turned the ball over five times, three more than the Boilermakers' takeaways (2).
Purdue Players to Watch
- Jack Plummer has 840 passing yards (210.0 ypg) to lead Purdue, completing 69.5% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes this season.
- Dylan Downing's team-high 131 rushing yards (32.8 per game) have come on 33 carries this year.
- This season King Doerue has racked up 126 yards (31.5 per game) on 27 attempts with one touchdown.
- David Bell's team-leading 319 receiving yards (79.8 yards per game) have come on 21 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Payne Durham has put together a 209-yard season so far (52.3 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 18 passes.
- Jackson Anthrop's 19 catches have netted him 172 yards (43.0 ypg).
Minnesota Players to Watch
- Tanner Morgan has 540 passing yards (135.0 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 52.8% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
- Treyson Potts has carried the ball 97 times for a team-high 474 yards (118.5 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
- This season Mohamed Ibrahim has collected 163 yards (40.8 per game) on 30 attempts with two touchdowns.
- Dylan Wright's team-leading 169 receiving yards (42.3 yards per game) have come on nine receptions with two touchdowns.
- Daniel Jackson has put together a 152-yard season so far (38.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 12 passes.
- Chris Autman-Bell's five receptions have turned into 88 yards (22.0 ypg).
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
October
2
2021
Minnesota at Purdue
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)