Sep 25, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Jack Plummer (13) throws a pass during second quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Purdue Boilermakers (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten) and Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-2, 0-0 Big Ten), Big Ten rivals, will clash at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Purdue vs. Minnesota

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stadium: Ross-Ade Stadium

Ross-Ade Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Purdue vs. Minnesota

Favorite Spread Total Purdue -2.5 47.5

Purdue and Minnesota Stats

This year, the Boilermakers average 5.0 more points per game (26.3) than the Golden Gophers allow (21.3).

The Boilermakers have five giveaways this season, while the Golden Gophers have seven takeaways .

The Golden Gophers have averaged 11.2 more points this year (25.5) than the Boilermakers have allowed (14.3).

This year the Golden Gophers have turned the ball over five times, three more than the Boilermakers' takeaways (2).

Purdue Players to Watch

Jack Plummer has 840 passing yards (210.0 ypg) to lead Purdue, completing 69.5% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes this season.

Dylan Downing's team-high 131 rushing yards (32.8 per game) have come on 33 carries this year.

This season King Doerue has racked up 126 yards (31.5 per game) on 27 attempts with one touchdown.

David Bell's team-leading 319 receiving yards (79.8 yards per game) have come on 21 receptions with three touchdowns.

Payne Durham has put together a 209-yard season so far (52.3 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 18 passes.

Jackson Anthrop's 19 catches have netted him 172 yards (43.0 ypg).

Minnesota Players to Watch

Tanner Morgan has 540 passing yards (135.0 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 52.8% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.

Treyson Potts has carried the ball 97 times for a team-high 474 yards (118.5 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

This season Mohamed Ibrahim has collected 163 yards (40.8 per game) on 30 attempts with two touchdowns.

Dylan Wright's team-leading 169 receiving yards (42.3 yards per game) have come on nine receptions with two touchdowns.

Daniel Jackson has put together a 152-yard season so far (38.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 12 passes.

Chris Autman-Bell's five receptions have turned into 88 yards (22.0 ypg).

Regional restrictions apply.