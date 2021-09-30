September 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Purdue Boilermakers vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 25, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Jack Plummer (13) throws a pass during second quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 25, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Jack Plummer (13) throws a pass during second quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Purdue Boilermakers (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten) and Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-2, 0-0 Big Ten), Big Ten rivals, will clash at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Purdue vs. Minnesota

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Stadium: Ross-Ade Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Purdue vs. Minnesota

Purdue vs Minnesota Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Purdue

-2.5

47.5

Purdue and Minnesota Stats

  • This year, the Boilermakers average 5.0 more points per game (26.3) than the Golden Gophers allow (21.3).
  • The Boilermakers have five giveaways this season, while the Golden Gophers have seven takeaways .
  • The Golden Gophers have averaged 11.2 more points this year (25.5) than the Boilermakers have allowed (14.3).
  • This year the Golden Gophers have turned the ball over five times, three more than the Boilermakers' takeaways (2).

Purdue Players to Watch

  • Jack Plummer has 840 passing yards (210.0 ypg) to lead Purdue, completing 69.5% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes this season.
  • Dylan Downing's team-high 131 rushing yards (32.8 per game) have come on 33 carries this year.
  • This season King Doerue has racked up 126 yards (31.5 per game) on 27 attempts with one touchdown.
  • David Bell's team-leading 319 receiving yards (79.8 yards per game) have come on 21 receptions with three touchdowns.
  • Payne Durham has put together a 209-yard season so far (52.3 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 18 passes.
  • Jackson Anthrop's 19 catches have netted him 172 yards (43.0 ypg).

Minnesota Players to Watch

  • Tanner Morgan has 540 passing yards (135.0 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 52.8% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
  • Treyson Potts has carried the ball 97 times for a team-high 474 yards (118.5 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
  • This season Mohamed Ibrahim has collected 163 yards (40.8 per game) on 30 attempts with two touchdowns.
  • Dylan Wright's team-leading 169 receiving yards (42.3 yards per game) have come on nine receptions with two touchdowns.
  • Daniel Jackson has put together a 152-yard season so far (38.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 12 passes.
  • Chris Autman-Bell's five receptions have turned into 88 yards (22.0 ypg).

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Minnesota at Purdue

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 25, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New Hampshire Wildcats quarterback Tommy Herion (11) passes the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 77-7. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

New Hampshire vs. James Madison: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

50 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Dan Jackson (47) tackles South Carolina Gamecocks running back MarShawn Lloyd (1) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

South Carolina vs. Troy: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

51 minutes ago
Sep 25, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Bo Calvert (33) tackles Stanford Cardinal running back Nathaniel Peat (8) during the fourth quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Stanford vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

52 minutes ago
Sep 25, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Navy Midshipmen quarterback Xavier Arline (7) scrambles with the ball as Houston Cougars linebacker Deontay Anderson (2) attempts to make a tackle during the third quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Navy vs. UCF: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

54 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Andrew Van Buren (21) is run out of bounds during the first half of play versus the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Boise State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

55 minutes ago
Sep 25, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Roydell Williams (23) runs the ball against Southern Miss Golden Eagles defensive back Jay Stanley (21) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 63-14. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Alabama vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

58 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Joe Ervin (20) is tackled by Nevada Wolf Pack defensive tackle Christopher Love (73) and Nevada Wolf Pack cornerback AJ King (4) during the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

59 minutes ago
Florida State Seminoles quarterback McKenzie Milton (10) runs the ball as he looks to pass. The Louisville Cardinals defeated the Florida State Seminoles 31-23 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Fsu V Louisville Football711a
NCAA Football

Florida State vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 18, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders running back Xavier White (14) runs the ball against the Florida International Panthers in the first half at Jones AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

West Virginia vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy