How to Watch Purdue vs. Iowa

The Iowa Hawkeyes are in the driver's seat in the Big Ten as they face Purdue at home.

No. 2 Iowa (6-0, 3-0) is ranked at its highest spot in the AP poll since 1985. It'll look to stay unbeaten and in the lead in the Big Ten on Saturday against Purdue (3-2, 1-1).

How to Watch: Purdue at Iowa

Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET



TV: ABC

Live stream Purdue at Iowa on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Hawkeyes played a close one against then-No. 4 Penn State last weekend, winning 23-20 in a game that saw the Nittany Lions' starting quarterback knocked out of the game.

The 20 points allowed by Iowa were the most it had given up all season, as the Hawkeyes' defense has routinely limited opposing teams. It held Indiana to six points and a high-powered Maryland offense to 14 points. This defense leads the country in interceptions and takeaways.

That defense has allowed the offense to thrive. Quarterback Spencer Petras has thrown just four interceptions over Iowa's 12-game winning streak, which stretches back to last season.

Purdue is coming off of a 20-13 loss to Minnesota, its first loss in conference play. The big concern for the Boilermakers is on offense, as the team has scored exactly 13 points in each of its last three games, going 1-2 over that span with a win over Illinois.

Purdue has used two quarterbacks this season. Jack Plummer has thrown seven touchdowns and no picks while Aidan O'Connell has four touchdowns and five interceptions. But Plummer did much of his damage against UConn, and it appears O'Connell is the current starter.

Purdue opened the 2020 season with a win over Iowa, beating the Hawkeyes 24-20. That was one of just two losses for Iowa last season.

Regional restrictions may apply.