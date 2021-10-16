How to Watch Purdue vs. Iowa

    • October 16, 2021
    How to Watch Purdue Boilermakers at Iowa Hawkeyes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Iowa Hawkeyes are in the driver's seat in the Big Ten as they face Purdue at home.
    Author:

    No. 2 Iowa (6-0, 3-0) is ranked at its highest spot in the AP poll since 1985. It'll look to stay unbeaten and in the lead in the Big Ten on Saturday against Purdue (3-2, 1-1).

    How to Watch: Purdue at Iowa

    Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ABC

    Live stream Purdue at Iowa on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Hawkeyes played a close one against then-No. 4 Penn State last weekend, winning 23-20 in a game that saw the Nittany Lions' starting quarterback knocked out of the game.

    The 20 points allowed by Iowa were the most it had given up all season, as the Hawkeyes' defense has routinely limited opposing teams. It held Indiana to six points and a high-powered Maryland offense to 14 points. This defense leads the country in interceptions and takeaways.

    That defense has allowed the offense to thrive. Quarterback Spencer Petras has thrown just four interceptions over Iowa's 12-game winning streak, which stretches back to last season.

    Purdue is coming off of a 20-13 loss to Minnesota, its first loss in conference play. The big concern for the Boilermakers is on offense, as the team has scored exactly 13 points in each of its last three games, going 1-2 over that span with a win over Illinois.

    Purdue has used two quarterbacks this season. Jack Plummer has thrown seven touchdowns and no picks while Aidan O'Connell has four touchdowns and five interceptions. But Plummer did much of his damage against UConn, and it appears O'Connell is the current starter.

    Purdue opened the 2020 season with a win over Iowa, beating the Hawkeyes 24-20. That was one of just two losses for Iowa last season.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Purdue at Iowa

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    3:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
