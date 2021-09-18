Purdue and Notre Dame renew their rivalry for the first time since 2014 when the Boilermakers head to South Bend on Saturday. Purdue is looking for its first win in the series since 2007 when it beat the Irish 33-19. Since that game, Notre Dame has won seven straight games, two of which have been vacated due to violations.

How to Watch Purdue at Notre Dame Online:

Game Date: Sept. 18, 2021

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (KCRA-Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto, CA)

Live stream the Purdue at Notre Dame game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Purdue heads into this game with a lot of confidence after winning its first two games. The Boilermakers' are riding the high of demolishing UConn 49-0 on the road.

The Boilermakers feel like they have a great shot at toppling the favored Irish, especially after Notre Dame nearly lost to Toledo last Saturday. The Irish needed a last-minute touchdown to take down the Rockets. It was a huge letdown for the Irish after an emotional overtime win at Florida State the week before.

Notre Dame is still probably the better team right now, but it looks very vulnerable. The Boilermakers are off to their best start since 2007 when they opened the season 5-0, including their win over Notre Dame.

Notre Dame is trying to get back on track and get back into the Top 10 with a win. The Irish dropped four spots to 12 in the latest poll after their close call with Toledo.

Regional restrictions may apply.