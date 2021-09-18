September 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Purdue Boilermakers at Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Purdue takes its 2-0 record to South Bend to face in-state rival Notre Dame on Saturday.
Author:

Purdue and Notre Dame renew their rivalry for the first time since 2014 when the Boilermakers head to South Bend on Saturday. Purdue is looking for its first win in the series since 2007 when it beat the Irish 33-19. Since that game, Notre Dame has won seven straight games, two of which have been vacated due to violations.

How to Watch Purdue at Notre Dame Online:

Game Date: Sept. 18, 2021

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (KCRA-Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto, CA)

Live stream the Purdue at Notre Dame game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Purdue heads into this game with a lot of confidence after winning its first two games. The Boilermakers' are riding the high of demolishing UConn 49-0 on the road. 

The Boilermakers feel like they have a great shot at toppling the favored Irish, especially after Notre Dame nearly lost to Toledo last Saturday. The Irish needed a last-minute touchdown to take down the Rockets. It was a huge letdown for the Irish after an emotional overtime win at Florida State the week before.

Notre Dame is still probably the better team right now, but it looks very vulnerable. The Boilermakers are off to their best start since 2007 when they opened the season 5-0, including their win over Notre Dame. 

Notre Dame is trying to get back on track and get back into the Top 10 with a win. The Irish dropped four spots to 12 in the latest poll after their close call with Toledo.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
18
2021

Purdue Boilermakers at Notre Dame Fighting Irish

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
2:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Notre Dame
NCAA Football

How to Watch Purdue at Notre Dame

HFX Wanderers
Soccer

How to Watch HFX Wanderers FC vs. York United FC

Florida Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Oregon State at Boise State

Soccer Fans
NCAA Football

How to Watch Marist at Columbia

USATSI_16757819
MLB

How to Watch Orioles at Red Sox

Pitt Panthers
NCAA Football

How to Watch Western Michigan at Pitt

Colorado Buffaloes
NCAA Football

How to Watch Colorado vs. Minnesota

Fans
NCAA Football

How to Watch New Hampshire at Lafayette

USATSI_16453105
Premier League

How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Everton

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy