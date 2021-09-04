How to Watch Purdue vs. Oregon State

September 4, 2021
How to Watch Purdue Boilermakers vs. Oregon State Beavers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Purdue and Oregon State meet in a season-opening clash between the Big 10 and Pac-12.
Purdue and Oregon State both bring new starting quarterbacks into Saturday's season opener in West Lafayette, Ind.

Boilermakers junior Jack Plummer earned the starting nod from head coach Jeff Brohm last week. He has made nine starts in the last two years in place of injured teammates, but this marks his first shot at the starting job to kick off a season. Plummer has thrown for 2,541 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in his career. 

Date: Sept. 4, 2021

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

You can stream the Purdue Boilermakers vs. Oregon State Beavers game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Oregon State will start Sam Noyer, a Beaverton, Ore., native who joins the program as a transfer after four years with Colorado. Noyer steps into a Beavers offense looking to improve after ranking eighth in scoring in the Pac-12 last year.

Saturday's meeting at Ross-Ade Stadium will be just the second between the two programs and the first since 1967. Oregon State won that game, which was also played in West Lafayette, 22-14.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

