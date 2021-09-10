September 10, 2021
How to Watch Purdue Boilermakers at UConn Huskies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Purdue looks to go on the road and stay perfect against winless UConn on Saturday.
Author:

The Purdue Boilermakers head to UConn on Saturday looking to start the season 2-0. The Boilermakers knocked off Oregon State in their first game 30-21. It was a good start for Purdue who has struggled the last two years after an encouraging first year with Jeff Brohm at the helm.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 11, 2021

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Purdue at UConn game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

If the Boilermakers win on Saturday, which they are huge favorites, it would be the first time since 2007 that they started a football season 2-0. That year Purdue would start the year 5-0 and finish the 8-5 with a bowl win over Central Michigan.

While the beginning of the season has been a bright spot for Purdue, it has been the exact opposite for the UConn Huskies. UConn has been one of the worst teams in FBS the last few years and this year has looked like much of the same.

The Huskies are currently 0-2 after losing to FCS Holy Cross on Saturday. The loss prompted head coach Randy Edsall to announce his retirement at season's end. One day later, though, Edsall and the school announced he would retire effective immediately. 

It was a strange couple of days for the Huskie program, but it still doesn't change the fact that they are not very good right now. They may come out a little more inspired to play well for interim coach Lou Spanos, but it probably won't be enough.

Regional restrictions may apply.

