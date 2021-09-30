Sep 25, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders quarterback Beau English (17) throws a pass against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the third quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Richmond Spiders (2-2, 0-0 CAA) have home advantage in a CAA clash versus the Elon Phoenix (1-3, 0-0 CAA) at E. Claiborne Robins Stadium on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Richmond vs. Elon

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Stadium: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium

E. Claiborne Robins Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Richmond and Elon Stats

The Spiders score 4.8 fewer points per game (26.5) than the Phoenix allow (31.3).

The Spiders have turned the ball over zero times this season, one fewer than the Phoenix have forced (1).

The Phoenix, on average, are scoring 3.8 more points per game this season (21.8) than the Spiders are allowing (18.0).

This season the Phoenix have turned the ball over two times, one more than the Spiders' takeaways (1).

Richmond Players to Watch

Joe Mancuso leads Richmond with 668 passing yards (167.0 ypg) on 54-of-87 passing with six touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 157 rushing yards (39.3 ypg) on 18 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Aaron Dykes' team-high 213 rushing yards (53.3 per game) have come on 49 carries, with three touchdowns this year.

This season Savon Smith has taken 38 carries for 210 yards (52.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Isaac Brown's 205 receiving yards (51.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 13 receptions with two touchdowns.

Leroy Henley has totaled 145 receiving yards (36.3 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 11 passes this year.

Jonathan Johnson has hauled in eight grabs for 86 yards (21.5 ypg) this season.

Elon Players to Watch

Davis Cheek has thrown for 1,190 yards (297.5 ypg) to lead Elon, completing 61.2% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 54 rushing yards (13.5 ypg) on 18 carries.

The team's top rusher, Jaylan Thomas, has carried the ball 56 times for 223 yards (55.8 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also caught 13 passes for 107 yards (26.8 per game) and one touchdown.

This season McKinley Witherspoon has taken 24 carries for 79 yards (19.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jackson Parham's 357 receiving yards (89.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 26 receptions with one touchdown.

Kortez Weeks has hauled in 20 passes for 222 yards (55.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Chandler Brayboy's 18 grabs have netted him 182 yards (45.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Regional restrictions apply.