September 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Richmond Spiders vs. Elon Phoenix: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 25, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders quarterback Beau English (17) throws a pass against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the third quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 25, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders quarterback Beau English (17) throws a pass against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the third quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Richmond Spiders (2-2, 0-0 CAA) have home advantage in a CAA clash versus the Elon Phoenix (1-3, 0-0 CAA) at E. Claiborne Robins Stadium on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Richmond vs. Elon

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Stadium: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Richmond and Elon Stats

  • The Spiders score 4.8 fewer points per game (26.5) than the Phoenix allow (31.3).
  • The Spiders have turned the ball over zero times this season, one fewer than the Phoenix have forced (1).
  • The Phoenix, on average, are scoring 3.8 more points per game this season (21.8) than the Spiders are allowing (18.0).
  • This season the Phoenix have turned the ball over two times, one more than the Spiders' takeaways (1).

Richmond Players to Watch

  • Joe Mancuso leads Richmond with 668 passing yards (167.0 ypg) on 54-of-87 passing with six touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 157 rushing yards (39.3 ypg) on 18 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • Aaron Dykes' team-high 213 rushing yards (53.3 per game) have come on 49 carries, with three touchdowns this year.
  • This season Savon Smith has taken 38 carries for 210 yards (52.5 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • Isaac Brown's 205 receiving yards (51.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 13 receptions with two touchdowns.
  • Leroy Henley has totaled 145 receiving yards (36.3 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 11 passes this year.
  • Jonathan Johnson has hauled in eight grabs for 86 yards (21.5 ypg) this season.

Elon Players to Watch

  • Davis Cheek has thrown for 1,190 yards (297.5 ypg) to lead Elon, completing 61.2% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 54 rushing yards (13.5 ypg) on 18 carries.
  • The team's top rusher, Jaylan Thomas, has carried the ball 56 times for 223 yards (55.8 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also caught 13 passes for 107 yards (26.8 per game) and one touchdown.
  • This season McKinley Witherspoon has taken 24 carries for 79 yards (19.8 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • Jackson Parham's 357 receiving yards (89.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 26 receptions with one touchdown.
  • Kortez Weeks has hauled in 20 passes for 222 yards (55.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
  • Chandler Brayboy's 18 grabs have netted him 182 yards (45.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Elon at Richmond

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 25, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New Hampshire Wildcats quarterback Tommy Herion (11) passes the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 77-7. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

New Hampshire vs. James Madison: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

51 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Dan Jackson (47) tackles South Carolina Gamecocks running back MarShawn Lloyd (1) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

South Carolina vs. Troy: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

52 minutes ago
Sep 25, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Bo Calvert (33) tackles Stanford Cardinal running back Nathaniel Peat (8) during the fourth quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Stanford vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

53 minutes ago
Sep 25, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Navy Midshipmen quarterback Xavier Arline (7) scrambles with the ball as Houston Cougars linebacker Deontay Anderson (2) attempts to make a tackle during the third quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Navy vs. UCF: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

55 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Andrew Van Buren (21) is run out of bounds during the first half of play versus the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Boise State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

56 minutes ago
Sep 25, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Roydell Williams (23) runs the ball against Southern Miss Golden Eagles defensive back Jay Stanley (21) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 63-14. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Alabama vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

59 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Joe Ervin (20) is tackled by Nevada Wolf Pack defensive tackle Christopher Love (73) and Nevada Wolf Pack cornerback AJ King (4) during the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

1 hour ago
Florida State Seminoles quarterback McKenzie Milton (10) runs the ball as he looks to pass. The Louisville Cardinals defeated the Florida State Seminoles 31-23 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Fsu V Louisville Football711a
NCAA Football

Florida State vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 18, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders running back Xavier White (14) runs the ball against the Florida International Panthers in the first half at Jones AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

West Virginia vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy