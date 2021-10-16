Richmond vs. James Madison: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

Sep 25, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders quarterback Beau English (17) throws a pass against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the third quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

CAA opponents meet when the James Madison Dukes (4-1, 0-0 CAA) and the Richmond Spiders (2-3, 0-0 CAA) play on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at E. Claiborne Robins Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Richmond vs. James Madison

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Stadium: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium

Betting Information for James Madison vs. Richmond

Favorite Spread Total James Madison -13 47.5

James Madison and Richmond Stats

The Dukes average 42.0 points per game, 23.6 more than the Spiders give up per matchup (18.4).

The Dukes have turned the ball over zero times this season, one fewer than the Spiders have forced (1).

The Spiders, on average, score 4.6 more points (22.6) than the Dukes allow (18.0).

The Spiders have zero giveaways this season, while the Dukes have zero takeaways .

James Madison Players to Watch

Cole Johnson has 1,301 passing yards (260.2 ypg) to lead James Madison, completing 71.2% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 76 rushing yards (15.2 ypg) on 32 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Latrele Palmer's team-high 330 rushing yards (66.0 per game) have come on 59 carries, with two touchdowns this year.

This season Kaelon Black has rushed for 165 yards (33.0 per game) on 27 carries.

Antwane Wells Jr.'s 397 receiving yards (79.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 30 receptions with five touchdowns.

Kris Thornton has recorded 383 receiving yards (76.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 38 passes this year.

Scott Bracey's eight grabs have netted him 131 yards (26.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

Richmond Players to Watch

Joe Mancuso has thrown for 668 yards (133.6 ypg) to lead Richmond, completing 62.1% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 157 rushing yards (31.4 ypg) on 18 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Savon Smith, has carried the ball 47 times for 275 yards (55.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Aaron Dykes has piled up 60 carries for 231 yards (46.2 per game) and three touchdowns, while also catching 15 passes for 130 yards (26.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Isaac Brown's 227 receiving yards (45.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 16 receptions with two touchdowns.

Leroy Henley has recorded 194 receiving yards (38.8 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 15 passes this year.

