Sep 18, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Jalen Holston (0) runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Virginia Tech Hokies (2-1) take on an FCS opponent, the Richmond Spiders (2-1). Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Richmond

Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Saturday, September 25, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Stadium: Lane Stadium

Live Stream on fuboTV

Virginia Tech and Richmond Stats

This year, the Hokies average 7.3 more points per game (24.3) than the Spiders surrender (17.0).

The Hokies have turned the ball over three more times (3 total) than the Spiders have forced a turnover (0) this season.

The Spiders, on average, are scoring 15.0 more points per game this season (32.0) than the Hokies are allowing (17.0).

This year the Spiders have zero turnovers, six fewer than the Hokies have takeaways (6).

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Braxton Burmeister has thrown for 534 yards (178.0 ypg) to lead Virginia Tech, completing 60.8% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 109 rushing yards (36.3 ypg) on 33 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Jalen Holston's team-high 122 rushing yards (40.7 per game) have come on 28 carries, with one touchdown this year.

This season Raheem Blackshear has 102 receiving yards (34.0 per game) on eight catches, while also piling up 116 rushing yards (38.7 per game) on 31 attempts with three touchdowns.

Tre Turner's 148 receiving yards (49.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 10 receptions.

Tayvion Robinson's eight catches have yielded 90 yards (30.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Richmond Players to Watch

Joe Mancuso has 668 passing yards (222.7 ypg) to lead Richmond, completing 62.1% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 128 rushing yards (42.7 ypg) on 17 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Savon Smith has carried the ball 27 times for a team-high 157 yards (52.3 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Aaron Dykes has piled up 155 yards (51.7 per game) on 37 carries with three touchdowns, while also catching eight passes for 60 yards (20.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Isaac Brown's 193 receiving yards (64.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 12 receptions with two touchdowns.

Leroy Henley has caught nine passes for 131 yards (43.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jasiah Williams' eight catches this season have resulted in 85 yards (28.3 ypg).

Virginia Tech Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/3/2021 North Carolina W 17-10 Home 9/11/2021 Middle Tennessee W 35-14 Home 9/18/2021 West Virginia L 27-21 Away 9/25/2021 Richmond - Home 10/9/2021 Notre Dame - Home 10/16/2021 Pittsburgh - Home 10/23/2021 Syracuse - Home

Richmond Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Howard W 38-14 Home 9/11/2021 Lehigh W 31-3 Home 9/18/2021 Villanova L 34-27 Away 9/25/2021 Virginia Tech - Away 10/2/2021 Elon - Home 10/16/2021 James Madison - Home 10/23/2021 Stony Brook - Away

Regional restrictions apply.