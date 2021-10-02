October 2, 2021
How to Watch Richmond Spiders vs. Elon Phoenix: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Richmond looks to rebound from back-to-back losses when it hosts Elon on Saturday.
Author:

Richmond and Elon are both looking for a first Colonial Conference win of the season as they enter their matchup Saturday. The Spiders are 2–2 on the season, while Elon is 1–3, but both teams are 0–1 in conference play.

How to Watch Richmond vs. Elon:

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Washington

You can stream the Richmond Spiders vs. Elon Phoenix game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Richmond started the season 2–0 with wins over Howard and Lehigh. The Spiders then dropped their conference opener to No. 11 Villanova before heading on the road and losing to FBS Virginia Tech last week 21–10.

Elon's win came over a Campbell team that made headlines earlier this year for beating Presbyterian 72–0. More recently, the Phoenix fell in their conference opener last week 34–31 against William and Mary. 

The Spiders have been carried on offense by their ground game. The attack features four backs averaging more than 20 yards per game, and as a whole the team has averaged 167.8 yards per game on the ground.

On the other side, expect Elon to throw the ball early and often. Quarterback Davis Cheek is coming off a career game in the loss to William and Mary, completing 36-of-54 passes for 384 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. He led the Elon offense to 17 fourth-quarter points, nearly completing a massive comeback.

Catch the action starting at 2 p.m. Saturday on NBC Sports Washington. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

