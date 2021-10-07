    • October 7, 2021
    How to Watch Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Michigan State Spartans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 2, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Connor Heyward (11) stiff arms Western Kentucky Hilltoppers linebacker Malik Staples (24) during the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 11 Michigan State Spartans (5-0, 0-0 Big Ten) will meet a familiar foe as they visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at SHI Stadium, in a Big Ten clash. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Rutgers vs. Michigan State

    Betting Information for Michigan State vs. Rutgers

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Michigan State

    -5.5

    50.5

    Michigan State and Rutgers Stats

    • The Spartans average 37.8 points per game, 16.6 more than the Scarlet Knights give up per outing (21.2).
    • This year, the Spartans have three turnovers, five fewer than the Scarlet Knights have takeaways (8).
    • The Scarlet Knights have averaged 9.2 more points scored this year (29.8) than the Spartans have allowed (20.6).
    • The Scarlet Knights have four giveaways this season, while the Spartans have eight takeaways .

    Michigan State Players to Watch

    • Payton Thorne has 1,236 passing yards (247.2 ypg) to lead Michigan State, completing 63.1% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 77 rushing yards (15.4 ypg) on 30 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • Kenneth Walker III has carried the ball 100 times for a team-high 680 yards (136.0 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.
    • This season Jordon Simmons has rushed for 179 yards (35.8 per game) on 36 carries.
    • Jayden Reed's team-leading 463 receiving yards (92.6 yards per game) have come on 20 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Jalen Nailor has recorded 269 receiving yards (53.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 18 passes this year.
    • Tre Mosley's 16 grabs have netted him 250 yards (50.0 ypg).

    Rutgers Players to Watch

    • Noah Vedral has thrown for 907 yards (181.4 ypg) to lead Rutgers, completing 67.4% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 141 yards (28.2 ypg) on 40 carries.
    • Isaih Pacheco has carried the ball 72 times for a team-high 276 yards (55.2 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
    • Bo Melton's 249 receiving yards (49.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 24 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Aron Cruickshank has put together a 206-yard season so far (41.2 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 17 passes.
    • Brandon Sanders' 12 receptions have turned into 134 yards (26.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    Michigan State at Rutgers

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
