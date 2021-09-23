Rutgers vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

Sep 18, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) passes in the second half against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 19 Michigan Wolverines (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) host a Big Ten showdown against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Michigan Stadium. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Rutgers

Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Saturday, September 25, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Michigan Stadium

Michigan and Rutgers Stats

The Wolverines rack up 35.7 more points per game (47.0) than the Scarlet Knights give up (11.3).

The Wolverines have zero giveaways this season, while the Scarlet Knights have eight takeaways .

The Scarlet Knights have scored 41.0 points per game this year, 29.7 more than the Wolverines have given up.

The Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over zero times, two fewer times than the Wolverines have forced turnovers (2).

Michigan Players to Watch

Cade McNamara has 371 passing yards (123.7 ypg) to lead Michigan, completing 64.9% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes this season.

Blake Corum has carried the ball 48 times for a team-high 407 yards (135.7 per game), with seven touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on six catches for 46 yards (15.3 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Hassan Haskins has racked up 281 yards (93.7 per game) on 49 carries with four touchdowns.

Cornelius Johnson's 165 receiving yards (55.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has six receptions with one touchdown.

Daylen Baldwin has hauled in four passes for 92 yards (30.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Ronnie Bell has hauled in one catch for 76 yards (25.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Rutgers Players to Watch

Noah Vedral leads Rutgers with 599 passing yards (199.7 ypg) on 59-of-81 passing with four touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He also has 60 rushing yards (20.0 ypg) on 21 carries.

Isaih Pacheco has carried the ball 46 times for a team-high 161 yards (53.7 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

Bo Melton's 223 receiving yards (74.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 20 receptions and two touchdowns.

Brandon Sanders has racked up 87 receiving yards (29.0 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in five passes this year.

Aron Cruickshank's 10 grabs this season have resulted in 72 yards (24.0 ypg).

Michigan Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Western Michigan W 47-14 Home 9/11/2021 Washington W 31-10 Home 9/18/2021 Northern Illinois W 63-10 Home 9/25/2021 Rutgers - Home 10/2/2021 Wisconsin - Away 10/9/2021 Nebraska - Away 10/23/2021 Northwestern - Home

Rutgers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Temple W 61-14 Home 9/11/2021 Syracuse W 17-7 Away 9/18/2021 Delaware W 45-13 Home 9/25/2021 Michigan - Away 10/2/2021 Ohio State - Home 10/9/2021 Michigan State - Home 10/16/2021 Northwestern - Away

