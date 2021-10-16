Oct 9, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (23) is tackled by Michigan State Spartans safety Michael Dowell (7) during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-3, 0-0 Big Ten) hit the road for a Big Ten showdown against the Northwestern Wildcats (2-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Ryan Field. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Rutgers

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stadium: Ryan Field

Ryan Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rutgers and Northwestern Stats

The Scarlet Knights score 27.0 points per game, comparable to the 27.2 per outing the Wildcats give up.

The Scarlet Knights have five giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have eight takeaways .

The Wildcats' average points scored this year (22.0) and the Scarlet Knights' points allowed (22.8) are within 0.8 points of each other.

The Wildcats have nine giveaways this season, while the Scarlet Knights have 10 takeaways .

Rutgers Players to Watch

Noah Vedral has been a dual threat to lead Rutgers in both passing and rushing. He has 1,115 passing yards (185.8 ypg), completing 64.3% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 161 yards (26.8 ypg) on 54 carries.

The team's top rusher, Isaih Pacheco, has carried the ball 83 times for 323 yards (53.8 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

Bo Melton's 249 receiving yards (41.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 24 receptions with two touchdowns.

Aron Cruickshank has hauled in 20 passes for 244 yards (40.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Shameen Jones' 18 receptions have turned into 189 yards (31.5 ypg).

Northwestern Players to Watch

Hunter Johnson has 424 passing yards (84.8 ypg) to lead Northwestern, completing 60% of his passes and throwing four touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Evan Hull, has carried the ball 70 times for 509 yards (101.8 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Anthony Tyus III has collected 197 yards (39.4 per game) on 41 attempts with one touchdown.

Stephon Robinson Jr.'s 309 receiving yards (61.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 23 receptions with two touchdowns.

Bryce Kirtz has reeled in 19 passes for 203 yards (40.6 yards per game) this year.

Malik Washington's 13 receptions this season have resulted in 171 yards (34.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

Rutgers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/25/2021 Michigan L 20-13 Away 10/2/2021 Ohio State L 52-13 Home 10/9/2021 Michigan State L 31-13 Home 10/16/2021 Northwestern - Away 10/30/2021 Illinois - Away 11/6/2021 Wisconsin - Home 11/13/2021 Indiana - Away

Northwestern Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Duke L 30-23 Away 9/25/2021 Ohio W 35-6 Home 10/2/2021 Nebraska L 56-7 Away 10/16/2021 Rutgers - Home 10/23/2021 Michigan - Away 10/30/2021 Minnesota - Home 11/6/2021 Iowa - Home

Regional restrictions apply.