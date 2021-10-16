    • October 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Northwestern Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 9, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (23) is tackled by Michigan State Spartans safety Michael Dowell (7) during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-3, 0-0 Big Ten) hit the road for a Big Ten showdown against the Northwestern Wildcats (2-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Ryan Field. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Northwestern vs. Rutgers

    Rutgers and Northwestern Stats

    • The Scarlet Knights score 27.0 points per game, comparable to the 27.2 per outing the Wildcats give up.
    • The Scarlet Knights have five giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have eight takeaways .
    • The Wildcats' average points scored this year (22.0) and the Scarlet Knights' points allowed (22.8) are within 0.8 points of each other.
    • The Wildcats have nine giveaways this season, while the Scarlet Knights have 10 takeaways .

    Rutgers Players to Watch

    • Noah Vedral has been a dual threat to lead Rutgers in both passing and rushing. He has 1,115 passing yards (185.8 ypg), completing 64.3% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 161 yards (26.8 ypg) on 54 carries.
    • The team's top rusher, Isaih Pacheco, has carried the ball 83 times for 323 yards (53.8 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
    • Bo Melton's 249 receiving yards (41.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 24 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Aron Cruickshank has hauled in 20 passes for 244 yards (40.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Shameen Jones' 18 receptions have turned into 189 yards (31.5 ypg).

    Northwestern Players to Watch

    • Hunter Johnson has 424 passing yards (84.8 ypg) to lead Northwestern, completing 60% of his passes and throwing four touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Evan Hull, has carried the ball 70 times for 509 yards (101.8 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Anthony Tyus III has collected 197 yards (39.4 per game) on 41 attempts with one touchdown.
    • Stephon Robinson Jr.'s 309 receiving yards (61.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 23 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Bryce Kirtz has reeled in 19 passes for 203 yards (40.6 yards per game) this year.
    • Malik Washington's 13 receptions this season have resulted in 171 yards (34.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Rutgers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/25/2021

    Michigan

    L 20-13

    Away

    10/2/2021

    Ohio State

    L 52-13

    Home

    10/9/2021

    Michigan State

    L 31-13

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Northwestern

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Illinois

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Wisconsin

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Indiana

    -

    Away

    Northwestern Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Duke

    L 30-23

    Away

    9/25/2021

    Ohio

    W 35-6

    Home

    10/2/2021

    Nebraska

    L 56-7

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Rutgers

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Michigan

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Minnesota

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Iowa

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Rutgers at Northwestern

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

