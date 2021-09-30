September 30, 2021
How to Watch Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Jack Miller III (9) hands the ball off to Ohio State Buckeyes running back Master Teague III (33) during the game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio Sept. 25. Ohio State would win the game 59-7 Osu21akr Njg 017

The No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at SHI Stadium in a Big Ten showdown. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Ohio State

Betting Information for Ohio State vs. Rutgers

Ohio State vs Rutgers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Ohio State

-15

58.5

Ohio State and Rutgers Stats

  • This year, the Buckeyes score 29.8 more points per game (43.3) than the Scarlet Knights allow (13.5).
  • The Buckeyes have five giveaways this season, while the Scarlet Knights have eight takeaways .
  • The Scarlet Knights have put an average of 34.0 points per game on the board this year, 10.7 more than the 23.3 the Buckeyes have surrendered.
  • The Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over one time, five fewer times than the Buckeyes have forced turnovers (6).

Ohio State Players to Watch

  • C.J. Stroud leads Ohio State with 963 passing yards (240.8 ypg) on 63-of-101 passing with eight touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
  • TreVeyon Henderson's team-high 439 rushing yards (109.8 per game) have come on 46 carries, with six touchdowns this year. He's also added three catches for 87 yards (21.8 per game) and one touchdown.
  • This season Miyan Williams has piled up 249 yards (62.3 per game) on 32 attempts with one touchdown.
  • Garrett Wilson's 391 receiving yards (97.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 23 receptions with three touchdowns.
  • Jaxon Smith-Njigba has put up a 283-yard season so far (70.8 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 16 passes.
  • Chris Olave's 18 grabs have netted him 255 yards (63.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Rutgers Players to Watch

  • Noah Vedral has thrown for 755 yards (188.8 ypg) to lead Rutgers, completing 68.8% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes this season. He's also run for 106 yards (26.5 ypg) on 32 carries.
  • Isaih Pacheco has carried the ball 66 times for a team-high 268 yards (67.0 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
  • Bo Melton's team-high 249 receiving yards (62.3 yards per game) have come on 24 receptions with two touchdowns.
  • Aron Cruickshank has recorded 104 receiving yards (26.0 yards per game), reeling in 14 passes this year.
  • Brandon Sanders' five catches have yielded 87 yards (21.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Ohio State at Rutgers

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
