    • October 16, 2021
    How to Watch Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Northwestern Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Rutgers and Northwestern meet on Saturday with each team looking for its first conference win.
    The Northwestern Wildcats host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday for a Big Ten matchup. One team will leave with its first conference win of the season.

    How to Watch: Rutgers vs. Northwestern

    Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live Stream Rutgers vs. Northwestern on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Rutgers has come close to pulling off a major conference upset a few times this season. It took Michigan to the wire in a 20-13 game in late September, then only trained by one score at halftime last week against Michigan State. 

    Northwestern is coming off a bye week, so the Wildcats have extra time to prepare for this game. The Wildcats have one common opponent with Rutgers, having lost to Michigan State 38-21 to start the season.

    Both of these teams feature cornerbacks expected to be taken in the upcoming NFL Draft. Rutgers corner Avery Young was named Honorable Mention All-Big Ten last season and has already recorded a sack and forced fumble this year. Young is considered by some to be a potential top-100 pick this year. 

    On the other side, Northwestern has A.J. Howard. Howard was named as a Preseason All-Big Ten Third Team player. 

    This will be the fifth-ever meeting between Rutgers and Northwestern, and just their second time playing each other since 1991. The Wildcats earned their first win in the series in the last matchup with an 18-15 victory in 2018.

