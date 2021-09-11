How to Watch Rutgers at Syracuse

September 11, 2021
How to Watch Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Syracuse Orange: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Rutgers is looking to go 2-0 for the first time since 2014 when it travels to Syracuse on Saturday.
Author:

Rutgers is looking like a completely different team since Greg Schiano came back for his second stint with the school. After struggling under previous head coach Chris Ash, Rutgers has looked revived with Schiano. The Scarlet Knights started off the year with a bang, beating Temple 61-14. 

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 11, 2021

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

Live stream the Rutgers at Syracuse game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rutgers scored the first 26 points but allowed the Owls to close it to 26-14 in the third quarter. The Scarlet Knights then responded by scoring 35 unanswered points to end the game and complete the blowout. Temple isn't the strongest team on Rutger's schedule, but it was still a statement win for a team that is looking to be a sleeper in the Big Ten.

The Scarlet Knights will stay in New York when they travel over to a Syracuse team that is also looking to go 2-0. The Orange took care of Ohio 29-9 thanks to running back Sean Tucker who went for 181 yards on the ground. 

Syracuse hasn't started 2-0 since 2018 when it went 4-0 to open the season, including a win over Florida State. The Orange has struggled at times in recent years but is looking to get back to the top of a down ACC.

This is the first meeting between these schools since 2012 when Rutgers won 23-15 for the second straight win in the series. The Orange have the edge in the series overall, though, 29-12. Syracuse look to make it win number 30 against Rutgers on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

