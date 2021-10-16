Sacramento State vs. Montana: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

Sep 18, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears linebacker Cameron Goode (19) rushes Sacramento State Hornets quarterback Jake Dunniway (12) during the third quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Montana Grizzlies (4-1, 0-0 Big Sky) will do battle with a fellow Big Sky squad when they welcome in the Sacramento State Hornets (3-2, 0-0 Big Sky) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Montana vs. Sacramento State

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: CW

CW Stadium: Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Washington-Grizzly Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Montana and Sacramento State Stats

This year, the Grizzlies put up 5.8 more points per game (30.6) than the Hornets surrender (24.8).

This year, the Grizzlies have zero turnovers, one fewer than the Hornets have takeaways (1).

The Hornets, on average, are scoring 12.0 more points per game this season (25.8) than the Grizzlies are allowing (13.8).

This season the Hornets have one turnover, two fewer than the Grizzlies have takeaways (3).

Montana Players to Watch

Camron Humphrey leads Montana with 722 passing yards (144.4 ypg) on 61-of-100 passing with nine touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He also adds 90 rushing yards (18.0 ypg) on 29 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Xavier Harris, has carried the ball 71 times for 383 yards (76.6 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Isiah Childs has piled up 38 carries for 156 yards (31.2 per game) and one touchdown.

Samuel Akem's 242 receiving yards (48.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 15 receptions with three touchdowns.

Mitch Roberts has reeled in 18 passes for 214 yards (42.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Malik Flowers has hauled in nine grabs for 183 yards (36.6 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Sacramento State Players to Watch

Jake Dunniway has thrown for 862 yards (172.4 ypg) to lead Sacramento State, completing 59.6% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and one interception this season.

Asher O'Hara's team-high 289 rushing yards (57.8 per game) have come on 72 carries, with four touchdowns this year.

This season BJ Perkinson has racked up 25 carries for 176 yards (35.2 per game), while also catching 10 passes for 111 yards (22.2 per game).

Pierre Williams' 476 receiving yards (95.2 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 31 receptions and two touchdowns.

Marshel Martin has collected 254 receiving yards (50.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 22 passes this year.

Marcus Fulcher's nine grabs have yielded 140 yards (28.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Montana Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/25/2021 Cal Poly W 39-7 Home 10/2/2021 Eastern Washington L 34-28 Away 10/9/2021 Dixie State W 31-14 Home 10/16/2021 Sacramento State - Home 10/23/2021 Idaho - Away 10/30/2021 Southern Utah - Home 11/6/2021 Northern Colorado - Away

Sacramento State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Cal L 42-30 Away 9/25/2021 Idaho State W 23-21 Away 10/9/2021 Southern Utah W 41-20 Home 10/16/2021 Montana - Away 10/23/2021 Northern Arizona - Home 10/30/2021 Northern Colorado - Away 11/6/2021 Cal Poly - Home

Regional restrictions apply.