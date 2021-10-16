Sacramento State vs. Montana: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Sacramento State Hornets vs. Montana Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Montana Grizzlies (4-1, 0-0 Big Sky) will do battle with a fellow Big Sky squad when they welcome in the Sacramento State Hornets (3-2, 0-0 Big Sky) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Montana vs. Sacramento State
- Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: CW
- Stadium: Washington-Grizzly Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Montana and Sacramento State Stats
- This year, the Grizzlies put up 5.8 more points per game (30.6) than the Hornets surrender (24.8).
- This year, the Grizzlies have zero turnovers, one fewer than the Hornets have takeaways (1).
- The Hornets, on average, are scoring 12.0 more points per game this season (25.8) than the Grizzlies are allowing (13.8).
- This season the Hornets have one turnover, two fewer than the Grizzlies have takeaways (3).
Montana Players to Watch
- Camron Humphrey leads Montana with 722 passing yards (144.4 ypg) on 61-of-100 passing with nine touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He also adds 90 rushing yards (18.0 ypg) on 29 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- The team's top rusher, Xavier Harris, has carried the ball 71 times for 383 yards (76.6 per game), with one touchdown this year.
- This season Isiah Childs has piled up 38 carries for 156 yards (31.2 per game) and one touchdown.
- Samuel Akem's 242 receiving yards (48.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 15 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Mitch Roberts has reeled in 18 passes for 214 yards (42.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Malik Flowers has hauled in nine grabs for 183 yards (36.6 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.
Sacramento State Players to Watch
- Jake Dunniway has thrown for 862 yards (172.4 ypg) to lead Sacramento State, completing 59.6% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and one interception this season.
- Asher O'Hara's team-high 289 rushing yards (57.8 per game) have come on 72 carries, with four touchdowns this year.
- This season BJ Perkinson has racked up 25 carries for 176 yards (35.2 per game), while also catching 10 passes for 111 yards (22.2 per game).
- Pierre Williams' 476 receiving yards (95.2 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 31 receptions and two touchdowns.
- Marshel Martin has collected 254 receiving yards (50.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 22 passes this year.
- Marcus Fulcher's nine grabs have yielded 140 yards (28.0 ypg) and one touchdown.
Montana Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/25/2021
Cal Poly
W 39-7
Home
10/2/2021
Eastern Washington
L 34-28
Away
10/9/2021
Dixie State
W 31-14
Home
10/16/2021
Sacramento State
-
Home
10/23/2021
Idaho
-
Away
10/30/2021
Southern Utah
-
Home
11/6/2021
Northern Colorado
-
Away
Sacramento State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/18/2021
Cal
L 42-30
Away
9/25/2021
Idaho State
W 23-21
Away
10/9/2021
Southern Utah
W 41-20
Home
10/16/2021
Montana
-
Away
10/23/2021
Northern Arizona
-
Home
10/30/2021
Northern Colorado
-
Away
11/6/2021
Cal Poly
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
October
16
2021
Sacramento State at Montana
TV CHANNEL: CW
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)