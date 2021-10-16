Sacramento State vs. Montana: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Sacramento State Hornets vs. Montana Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Sep 18, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears linebacker Cameron Goode (19) rushes Sacramento State Hornets quarterback Jake Dunniway (12) during the third quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

    Sep 18, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears linebacker Cameron Goode (19) rushes Sacramento State Hornets quarterback Jake Dunniway (12) during the third quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

    The Montana Grizzlies (4-1, 0-0 Big Sky) will do battle with a fellow Big Sky squad when they welcome in the Sacramento State Hornets (3-2, 0-0 Big Sky) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Montana vs. Sacramento State

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
    • TV: CW
    • Stadium: Washington-Grizzly Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Montana and Sacramento State Stats

    • This year, the Grizzlies put up 5.8 more points per game (30.6) than the Hornets surrender (24.8).
    • This year, the Grizzlies have zero turnovers, one fewer than the Hornets have takeaways (1).
    • The Hornets, on average, are scoring 12.0 more points per game this season (25.8) than the Grizzlies are allowing (13.8).
    • This season the Hornets have one turnover, two fewer than the Grizzlies have takeaways (3).

    Montana Players to Watch

    • Camron Humphrey leads Montana with 722 passing yards (144.4 ypg) on 61-of-100 passing with nine touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He also adds 90 rushing yards (18.0 ypg) on 29 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
    • The team's top rusher, Xavier Harris, has carried the ball 71 times for 383 yards (76.6 per game), with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Isiah Childs has piled up 38 carries for 156 yards (31.2 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Samuel Akem's 242 receiving yards (48.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 15 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Mitch Roberts has reeled in 18 passes for 214 yards (42.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
    • Malik Flowers has hauled in nine grabs for 183 yards (36.6 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

    Sacramento State Players to Watch

    • Jake Dunniway has thrown for 862 yards (172.4 ypg) to lead Sacramento State, completing 59.6% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and one interception this season.
    • Asher O'Hara's team-high 289 rushing yards (57.8 per game) have come on 72 carries, with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season BJ Perkinson has racked up 25 carries for 176 yards (35.2 per game), while also catching 10 passes for 111 yards (22.2 per game).
    • Pierre Williams' 476 receiving yards (95.2 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 31 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Marshel Martin has collected 254 receiving yards (50.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 22 passes this year.
    • Marcus Fulcher's nine grabs have yielded 140 yards (28.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Montana Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/25/2021

    Cal Poly

    W 39-7

    Home

    10/2/2021

    Eastern Washington

    L 34-28

    Away

    10/9/2021

    Dixie State

    W 31-14

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Sacramento State

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Idaho

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Southern Utah

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Northern Colorado

    -

    Away

    Sacramento State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Cal

    L 42-30

    Away

    9/25/2021

    Idaho State

    W 23-21

    Away

    10/9/2021

    Southern Utah

    W 41-20

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Montana

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Northern Arizona

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Northern Colorado

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Cal Poly

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Sacramento State at Montana

    TV CHANNEL: CW
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16924831
    NASCAR

    How to Watch Andy's Frozen Custard 335

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_13896252
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch North Dakota State vs. Illinois State

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16882144 (1)
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Sacramento State Hornets at Montana Grizzlies

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Cheney, WA, USA; Montana Grizzlies quarterback Camron Humphrey (2) is tackled by Eastern Washington Eagles defensive back Anthany Smith (0) in the second half at Roos Field. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Montana vs. Sacramento State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears linebacker Cameron Goode (19) rushes Sacramento State Hornets quarterback Jake Dunniway (12) during the third quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Sacramento State vs. Montana: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Jan 11, 2020; Frisco, Texas, USA; North Dakota State Bison quarterback Trey Lance (5) runs the ball in the game against the James Madison Dukes at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Illinois State vs. North Dakota State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; North Dakota State Bisons quarterback Trey Lance is displayed on the video board after being selected as the third pick by the San Francisco 49ers during the 2021 NFL Draft at First Energy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    North Dakota State vs. Illinois State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16949154
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch Lyon vs. AS Monaco

    13 minutes ago
    USATSI_12819008
    Golf

    How to Watch SAS Championship, Second Round

    33 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy