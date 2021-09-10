Sacramento State vs. Northern Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/11/2021

Sep 4, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Northern Iowa Panthers quarterback Will McElvain (2) evades the tackle of Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Mike Rose (23) in the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento State Hornets (1-0) play the Northern Iowa Panthers (0-1) at Hornet Stadium on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Sacramento State vs. Northern Iowa

Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021

Saturday, September 11, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CW

CW Stadium: Hornet Stadium

Sacramento State and Northern Iowa Stats

This year, the Hornets rack up 3.0 more points per game (19.0) than the Panthers give up (16.0).

This year, the Hornets have turned the ball over zero times, while the Panthers have forced zero.

The Panthers, on average, are scoring 3.0 more points per game this year (10.0) than the Hornets are allowing (7.0).

The Panthers have turned the ball over two more times (2 total) than the Hornets have forced a turnover (0) this season.

Sacramento State Players to Watch

Asher O'Hara leads Sacramento State with 119 passing yards (119.0 ypg) on 13-of-21 passing with two touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He also has 65 rushing yards (65.0 ypg) on 17 carries.

BJ Perkinson has carried the ball eight times for a team-high 75 yards (75.0 per game) this year. He's also tacked on three catches for 23 yards (23.0 per game).

Marshel Martin's 56 receiving yards (56.0 yards per game) leads all receivers on the team. He's collected seven catches and two touchdowns.

Pierre Williams has grabbed three passes for 43 yards (43.0 yards per game) this year.

Marcus Fulcher's two receptions are good enough for 36 yards (36.0 ypg).

Northern Iowa Players to Watch

Will McElvain leads Northern Iowa with 230 passing yards (230.0 ypg) on 21-of-34 passing with one touchdown compared to two interceptions this season.

Dom Williams' team-high 43 rushing yards (43.0 per game) have come on 12 carries this year.

This season Tyler Hoosman has taken three carries for 8 yards (8.0 per game).

Quan Hampton's 99 receiving yards (99.0 yards per game) paces all receivers on the team. He's totaled eight catches and one touchdown.

Deion McShane has grabbed five passes for 65 yards (65.0 yards per game) this year.

Sam Schnee's three receptions are good enough for 39 yards (39.0 ypg).

Sacramento State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Dixie State W 19-7 Away 9/11/2021 Northern Iowa - Home 9/18/2021 Cal - Away 9/25/2021 Idaho State - Away 10/9/2021 Southern Utah - Home

Northern Iowa Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Iowa State L 16-10 Away 9/11/2021 Sacramento State - Away 9/18/2021 St. Thomas (MN) - Home 10/2/2021 Youngstown State - Home 10/9/2021 North Dakota State - Away

