Sacramento State vs. Southern Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    October 7, 2021
    How to Watch Sacramento State Hornets vs. Southern Utah Thunderbirds: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 18, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears linebacker Cameron Goode (19) rushes Sacramento State Hornets quarterback Jake Dunniway (12) during the third quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

    The Sacramento State Hornets (2-2, 0-0 Big Sky) and Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-4, 0-0 Big Sky), Big Sky rivals, will do battle at Hornet Stadium on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Sacramento State vs. Southern Utah

    Sacramento State and Southern Utah Stats

    • This year, the Hornets average 16.2 fewer points per game (22.0) than the Thunderbirds allow (38.2).
    • This year, the Hornets have one turnover, three fewer than the Thunderbirds have takeaways (4).
    • The Hornets have allowed their opponents to score 26.0 points per game, 5.6 more than the 20.4 the Thunderbirds are scoring per contest.
    • This season the Thunderbirds have turned the ball over four times, three more than the Hornets' takeaways (1).

    Sacramento State Players to Watch

    • Jake Dunniway leads Sacramento State with 757 passing yards (189.3 ypg) on 51-of-86 passing with three touchdowns compared to one interception this season.
    • Asher O'Hara's team-high 216 rushing yards (54.0 per game) have come on 61 carries, with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Elijah Dotson has collected 95 yards (23.8 per game) on 28 carries with one touchdown, while also catching 18 passes for 108 yards (27.0 per game).
    • Pierre Williams' 416 receiving yards (104.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 26 receptions and one touchdown.
    • Marshel Martin has put together a 237-yard season so far (59.3 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 20 passes.
    • Chris Miller has hauled in eight receptions for 138 yards (34.5 ypg) this season.

    Southern Utah Players to Watch

    • Justin Miller leads Southern Utah with 985 passing yards (197.0 ypg) on 99-of-154 passing with five touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.
    • David Moore III's team-high 152 rushing yards (30.4 per game) have come on 47 carries, with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Karris Davis has rushed for 134 yards (26.8 per game) on 37 carries with one touchdown.
    • Brandon Schenks' 207 receiving yards (41.4 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 18 receptions and three touchdowns.
    • Ethan Bollingbroke has grabbed 16 passes for 188 yards (37.6 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
    • Judd Cockett's 14 receptions have netted him 142 yards (28.4 ypg).

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    Southern Utah at Sacramento State

    TV CHANNEL: CW
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

