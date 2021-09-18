September 18, 2021
How to Watch Sacramento State Hornets at California Golden Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Sacramento State Hornets (1-1) stay in-state to face rival California Golden Bears (0-2) on Saturday.
Sacramento State, which has struggled already this season, travels in-state to face another California team, the Cal Golden Bears. However, the Bears haven't quite find a spark yet either, starting the season 0-2. 

How to Watch Sacramento State at California:

Game Date: Sep. 18, 2021

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (OUT)

You can live stream Sacramento State Hornets at California Golden Bears on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cal has already dropped two non-conference games to Nevada (22-17) and Texas Christian University (34-32).

The Golden Bears are led by quarterback Chase Garbers who is averaging 243.0 passing yards per game. Trevon Clark has been the Garbers's top target, pulling in six receptions for 157 yards over the two-game span.

Sacramento State is coming into this game with a tall task ahead. It has one win after beating Dixie State 19-7 in Week 1. Last week, though, the Hornets dropped their first game to Northern Iowa 34-16 heading into this week.

The Hornets' leading passer and rusher happen to be the same person. Asher O'Hara has been a monster for the team. Over the two games, he has 457 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and 120 rushing yards.

Receiver Pierre Williams leads the Hornets with 165 receiving yards on 12 receptions. 

The Hornets definitely look like a team that could come out of the gate and surprise early, but that's what it's going to take if they hope to take down the Golden Bears. 

How To Watch

September
18
2021

Sacramento State Hornets at California Golden Bears

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Bay Area (OUT)
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
