How to Watch Sacramento State Hornets at Montana Grizzlies

Sacramento State looks for its third straight win as it travels to Montana on Saturday afternoon.

Sacramento State comes into its game Saturday against Montana 3–2 on the season with wins in its last two games. After a two-game losing streak, the Hornets have knocked off Idaho State 23–21 and Southern Utah 41–20 entering Saturday.

How to Watch Sacramento State at Montana:

Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (KTMFDT - Missoula)

Live stream the Sacramento State at Montana game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Sacramento State shut out Idaho State in the second half after trailing 21–14 at the half. Three field goals in the second half would be enough for the Hornets to get the win and snap their two-game losing streak. They followed that up with an easier win against Southern Utah last week.

Saturday will be tougher as they travel to face Montana, the No. 5 team in the FCS. The Grizzlies have been one of the best teams in the country so far and even have an upset win over FBS opponent Washington under their belt.

Two weeks ago, the Grizzlies dropped their only game of the season when they gave up 24 points in the fourth quarter to Eastern Washington to blow a 21–10 lead. They lost 34–28 but bounced back last week with a 31–14 win over Dixie State.

The win against the Trailblazers improved their record to 4–1 and kept them ranked in the top five in the FCS.

Regional restrictions may apply.