    • October 7, 2021
    How to Watch Sacred Heart Pioneers vs. Merrimack Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Sacred Heart Pioneers (2-3, 0-0 NEC) will do battle with a fellow NEC squad when they welcome in the Merrimack Warriors (3-2, 0-0 NEC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Campus Field. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Sacred Heart vs. Merrimack

    Sacred Heart and Merrimack Stats

    • This year, the Pioneers rack up 10.8 fewer points per game (13.6) than the Warriors give up (24.4).
    • The Pioneers have zero turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Warriors.
    • The Warriors have averaged 18.0 more points scored this year (35.4) than the Pioneers have allowed (17.4).
    • The Warriors have zero giveaways this season, while the Pioneers have zero takeaways .

    Sacred Heart Players to Watch

    • Marquez McCray leads Sacred Heart with 744 passing yards (148.8 ypg) on 67-of-116 passing with two touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 95 rushing yards (19.0 ypg) on 54 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
    • Malik Grant has carried the ball 98 times for a team-high 450 yards (90.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Julius Chestnut has taken 26 carries for 170 yards (34.0 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Naseim Brantley's 208 receiving yards (41.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 14 receptions.
    • Robert Dinota has put up a 165-yard season so far (33.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 19 passes.
    • Kenneth Womack's 10 receptions have netted him 104 yards (20.8 ypg).

    Merrimack Players to Watch

    • Westin Elliott has thrown for 1,454 yards (290.8 ypg) to lead Merrimack, completing 68.9% of his passes and collecting 15 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.
    • Victor Dawson's team-high 230 rushing yards (46.0 per game) have come on 44 carries, with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Tyvon Edmonds Jr. has racked up 34 carries for 155 yards (31.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Jacari Carter's 401 receiving yards (80.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 45 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Pat Conroy has collected 279 receiving yards (55.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 11 passes this year.
    • Tyler Roberts' 17 receptions this season have resulted in 178 yards (35.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    Merrimack at Sacred Heart

    TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
    Time
    2:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

