San Diego State vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

Sep 18, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; New Mexico Lobos running back Bobby Cole (34) is upended by Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Tyreek Chappell (7) during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 25 San Diego State Aztecs (4-0, 0-0 MWC) will clash with a fellow MWC squad when they welcome in the New Mexico Lobos (2-3, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at San Diego County Credit Union Stadium. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch San Diego State vs. New Mexico

Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: San Diego County Credit Union Stadium

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: San Diego County Credit Union Stadium

Betting Information for San Diego State vs. New Mexico

Favorite Spread Total San Diego State -19.5 42.5

San Diego State and New Mexico Stats

The Aztecs score 10.0 more points per game (36.8) than the Lobos give up (26.8).

The Aztecs have five giveaways this season, while the Lobos have seven takeaways .

The Aztecs defense has allowed 19.0 points per game this season, close to the same as the 16.8 the Lobos have scored.

The Lobos have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Aztecs.

San Diego State Players to Watch

Jordon Brookshire has 298 passing yards (74.5 ypg) to lead San Diego State, completing 48.6% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and one interception this season.

Greg Bell's team-high 409 rushing yards (102.3 per game) have come on 73 carries, with four touchdowns this year.

This season Jordan Byrd has rushed for 142 yards (35.5 per game) on 12 carries with three touchdowns.

Daniel Bellinger's 138 receiving yards (34.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has five receptions with one touchdown.

Kobe Smith has hauled in three passes for 67 yards (16.8 yards per game) this year.

Brionne Penny's four receptions have yielded 55 yards (13.8 ypg).

New Mexico Players to Watch

Terry Wilson has 927 passing yards (185.4 ypg) to lead New Mexico, completing 58.5% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 66 rushing yards (13.2 ypg) on 41 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Bobby Cole has carried the ball 54 times for a team-high 211 yards (42.2 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Aaron Dumas has rushed for 207 yards (41.4 per game) on 46 carries.

Luke Wysong's team-high 173 receiving yards (34.6 yards per game) have come on 16 receptions.

Emmanuel Logan-Green has put up a 155-yard season so far (31.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 14 passes.

Andrew Erickson's eight grabs this season have resulted in 100 yards (20.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Regional restrictions apply.