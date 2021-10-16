San Diego State vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/15/2021

Sep 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans running back Tyler Nevens (23) hangs on to the ball for a first down before he is stopped by USC Trojans safety Calen Bullock (27)in the first half of the game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 24 San Diego State Aztecs (5-0, 0-0 MWC) and the San Jose State Spartans (3-3, 0-0 MWC) play on Friday, October 15, 2021 at CEFCU Stadium in a battle of MWC opponents. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch San Jose State vs. San Diego State

Game Day: Friday, October 15, 2021

Friday, October 15, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: CEFCU Stadium

San Diego State and San Jose State Stats

This year, the Aztecs score 11.8 more points per game (35.6) than the Spartans give up (23.8).

The Aztecs have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the Spartans have forced (3).

The Spartans have averaged 3.9 more points this year (20.5) than the Aztecs have allowed (16.6).

The Spartans have turned the ball over 13 times this season, four more turnovers than the Aztecs have forced (9).

San Diego State Players to Watch

Jordon Brookshire leads San Diego State with 428 passing yards (85.6 ypg) on 28-of-59 passing with two touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He also adds 67 rushing yards (13.4 ypg) on 20 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Greg Bell's team-high 520 rushing yards (104.0 per game) have come on 94 carries, with five touchdowns this year.

This season Kaegun Williams has rushed for 150 yards (30.0 per game) on 31 carries with one touchdown.

Daniel Bellinger's 163 receiving yards (32.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has seven receptions with one touchdown.

BJ Busbee has racked up 74 receiving yards (14.8 yards per game), reeling in six passes this year.

Kobe Smith's three catches have turned into 67 yards (13.4 ypg).

San Jose State Players to Watch

Nick Starkel leads San Jose State with 992 passing yards (165.3 ypg) on 69-of-137 passing with six touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Tyler Nevens' team-high 406 rushing yards (67.7 per game) have come on 74 carries, with three touchdowns this year.

This season Kairee Robinson has collected 137 yards (22.8 per game) on 39 attempts, while also catching 12 passes for 107 yards (17.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Derrick Deese, Jr.'s team-high 334 receiving yards (55.7 yards per game) have come on 19 receptions with three touchdowns.

Isaiah Hamilton has racked up 306 receiving yards (51.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 21 passes this year.

Charles Ross' 13 catches are good enough for 163 yards (27.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

San Diego State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Utah W 33-31 Home 9/25/2021 Towson W 48-21 Home 10/9/2021 New Mexico W 31-7 Home 10/15/2021 San Jose State - Away 10/23/2021 Air Force - Away 10/30/2021 Fresno State - Home 11/6/2021 Hawaii - Away

San Jose State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/25/2021 Western Michigan L 23-3 Away 10/2/2021 New Mexico State W 37-31 Home 10/9/2021 Colorado State L 32-14 Away 10/15/2021 San Diego State - Home 10/21/2021 UNLV - Away 10/30/2021 Wyoming - Home 11/6/2021 Nevada - Away

