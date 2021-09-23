San Diego State vs. Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

September 23, 2021
How to Watch San Diego State Aztecs vs. Towson Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 18, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Lucas Johnson (7) celebrates after catching a pass for two point conversion against the Utah Utes during overtime at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego State Aztecs (3-0) square off against an FCS opponent, the Towson Tigers (1-2). Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch San Diego State vs. Towson

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV: Stadium
  • Stadium: San Diego County Credit Union Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

San Diego State and Towson Stats

  • The Aztecs rack up 33.0 points per game, 12.7 more than the Tigers surrender per outing (20.3).
  • This year, the Aztecs have turned the ball over four times, four more than the Tigers' takeaways (0).
  • The Tigers have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game this season (17.3) as the Aztecs have allowed (18.3).
  • This year the Tigers have zero turnovers, five fewer than the Aztecs have takeaways (5).

San Diego State Players to Watch

  • Jordon Brookshire has thrown for 298 yards (99.3 ypg) to lead San Diego State, completing 48.6% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and one interception this season.
  • The team's top rusher, Greg Bell, has carried the ball 71 times for 405 yards (135.0 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
  • This season Lucas Johnson has racked up 105 yards (35.0 per game) on 10 carries.
  • Daniel Bellinger's 138 receiving yards (46.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has five receptions with one touchdown.
  • Kobe Smith has recorded 67 receiving yards (22.3 yards per game), reeling in three passes this year.
  • Ethan Dedeaux's two grabs have yielded 43 yards (14.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Towson Players to Watch

  • Chris Ferguson leads Towson with 483 passing yards (161.0 ypg) on 45-of-77 passing with two touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
  • Jerry Howard Jr. has carried the ball 43 times for a team-high 187 yards (62.3 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also tacked on six catches for 47 yards (15.7 per game).
  • This season Devin Matthews has collected 67 yards (22.3 per game) on 24 attempts with two touchdowns.
  • Darian Street's team-high 144 receiving yards (48.0 yards per game) have come on eight receptions with one touchdown.
  • Caleb Smith has put up a 137-yard season so far (45.7 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 10 passes.
  • Ryan Rutkowski's seven receptions have netted him 95 yards (31.7 ypg).

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Towson at San Diego State

TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
2021-09-25T19:30:00+00:00
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
