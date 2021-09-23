San Diego State vs. Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

Sep 18, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Lucas Johnson (7) celebrates after catching a pass for two point conversion against the Utah Utes during overtime at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego State Aztecs (3-0) square off against an FCS opponent, the Towson Tigers (1-2). Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch San Diego State vs. Towson

Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Saturday, September 25, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Stadium: San Diego County Credit Union Stadium

San Diego State and Towson Stats

The Aztecs rack up 33.0 points per game, 12.7 more than the Tigers surrender per outing (20.3).

This year, the Aztecs have turned the ball over four times, four more than the Tigers' takeaways (0).

The Tigers have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game this season (17.3) as the Aztecs have allowed (18.3).

This year the Tigers have zero turnovers, five fewer than the Aztecs have takeaways (5).

San Diego State Players to Watch

Jordon Brookshire has thrown for 298 yards (99.3 ypg) to lead San Diego State, completing 48.6% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Greg Bell, has carried the ball 71 times for 405 yards (135.0 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Lucas Johnson has racked up 105 yards (35.0 per game) on 10 carries.

Daniel Bellinger's 138 receiving yards (46.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has five receptions with one touchdown.

Kobe Smith has recorded 67 receiving yards (22.3 yards per game), reeling in three passes this year.

Ethan Dedeaux's two grabs have yielded 43 yards (14.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Towson Players to Watch

Chris Ferguson leads Towson with 483 passing yards (161.0 ypg) on 45-of-77 passing with two touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Jerry Howard Jr. has carried the ball 43 times for a team-high 187 yards (62.3 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also tacked on six catches for 47 yards (15.7 per game).

This season Devin Matthews has collected 67 yards (22.3 per game) on 24 attempts with two touchdowns.

Darian Street's team-high 144 receiving yards (48.0 yards per game) have come on eight receptions with one touchdown.

Caleb Smith has put up a 137-yard season so far (45.7 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 10 passes.

Ryan Rutkowski's seven receptions have netted him 95 yards (31.7 ypg).

