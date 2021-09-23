San Diego State vs. Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

The San Diego State Aztecs (3-0) square off against an FCS opponent, the Towson Tigers (1-2). Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch San Diego State vs. Towson
- Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Stadium: San Diego County Credit Union Stadium
San Diego State and Towson Stats
- The Aztecs rack up 33.0 points per game, 12.7 more than the Tigers surrender per outing (20.3).
- This year, the Aztecs have turned the ball over four times, four more than the Tigers' takeaways (0).
- The Tigers have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game this season (17.3) as the Aztecs have allowed (18.3).
- This year the Tigers have zero turnovers, five fewer than the Aztecs have takeaways (5).
San Diego State Players to Watch
- Jordon Brookshire has thrown for 298 yards (99.3 ypg) to lead San Diego State, completing 48.6% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and one interception this season.
- The team's top rusher, Greg Bell, has carried the ball 71 times for 405 yards (135.0 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
- This season Lucas Johnson has racked up 105 yards (35.0 per game) on 10 carries.
- Daniel Bellinger's 138 receiving yards (46.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has five receptions with one touchdown.
- Kobe Smith has recorded 67 receiving yards (22.3 yards per game), reeling in three passes this year.
- Ethan Dedeaux's two grabs have yielded 43 yards (14.3 ypg) and one touchdown.
Towson Players to Watch
- Chris Ferguson leads Towson with 483 passing yards (161.0 ypg) on 45-of-77 passing with two touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
- Jerry Howard Jr. has carried the ball 43 times for a team-high 187 yards (62.3 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also tacked on six catches for 47 yards (15.7 per game).
- This season Devin Matthews has collected 67 yards (22.3 per game) on 24 attempts with two touchdowns.
- Darian Street's team-high 144 receiving yards (48.0 yards per game) have come on eight receptions with one touchdown.
- Caleb Smith has put up a 137-yard season so far (45.7 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 10 passes.
- Ryan Rutkowski's seven receptions have netted him 95 yards (31.7 ypg).
