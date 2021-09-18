September 18, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch San Diego State Aztecs vs. Utah Utes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Coming off an emotional loss to BYU, the Utah Utes head on the road to face the undefeated San Diego State Aztecs.
Author:

Last week's loss to BYU was the first time Utah had fallen in the 'Holy War' since 2009. The Utes now head on the road following that emotional 26-17 loss with another tough test awaiting them.

This week, Kyle Whittingham's team heads to San Diego, where Utah will face the 2-0 San Diego State Aztecs. The Aztecs are coming off of a convincing 38-14 win over Pac-12 opponent Arizona.

How to Watch San Diego State vs. Utah Online:

Game Date: Sept. 18, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

You can stream the San Diego State Aztecs vs. Utah Utes game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

As is usually the case with strong San Diego State teams, the Aztecs feature a dominant running game. So far this year, they've averaged 268 yards per game through two weeks—which ranks 12th in the nation. Redshirt senior running back Greg Bell leads that ground attack, averaging 7.5 yards per carry.

Utah can run the ball as well. The Utes picked up 193 yards on the ground last week, with freshman running back Micah Bernard totaling 146 on just 12 carries. A strong running game will help make things easier for Baylor transfer Charlie Brewer under center, as he adjusts to a new offense.

Kickoff from San Diego is set for 7 p.m. ET on Saturday. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
18
2021

San Diego State Aztecs vs. Utah Utes

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
7
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16772322
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
