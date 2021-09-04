September 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch San Diego State Aztecs vs. New Mexico State Aggies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The San Diego State Aztecs get their 2021 season started at home against the New Mexico State Aggies.
Author:

San Diego State returns 19 starters from a squad that went 4-4 a year ago. The Aztecs will look for that experience to give them the edge in Saturday's season opener against New Mexico State.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 4, 2021

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

You can stream the San Diego State Aztecs vs. New Mexico State Aggies game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

New Mexico State fell 30-3 against UTEP last week.

The Aztecs were the 32nd best rushing team in college football in 2020, averaging 200 yards per game.

This will be the 13th time the two schools meet on the gridiron, with San Diego State taking 10 of the previous 12. That includes the last matchup in 2019, a 31-10 win for the Aztecs.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
4
2021

San Diego State Aztecs vs. New Mexico State Aggies

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
10:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

BYU
NCAAFB

How to Watch Arizona vs. BYU

New Mexico State
NCAAFB

How to Watch San Diego State vs. New Mexico State

Nevada
NCAAFB

How to Watch California vs. Nevada

San Francisco Giants Kris Bryant
MLB

How to Watch Dodgers at Giants

Houston Astros
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Padres

UCLA
NCAAFB

How to Watch LSU vs. UCLA

Fans
Other

How to Watch Frisco vs. Massachusetts in Indoor Football League

Minnesota Lynx Odyssey Sims
WNBA

How to Watch Mystics vs. Lynx

Trey Mullinax
Golf

How to Watch the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Third Round

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy