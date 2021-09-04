How to Watch San Diego State vs. New Mexico State

The San Diego State Aztecs get their 2021 season started at home against the New Mexico State Aggies.

San Diego State returns 19 starters from a squad that went 4-4 a year ago. The Aztecs will look for that experience to give them the edge in Saturday's season opener against New Mexico State.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 4, 2021

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

You can stream the San Diego State Aztecs vs. New Mexico State Aggies game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

New Mexico State fell 30-3 against UTEP last week.

The Aztecs were the 32nd best rushing team in college football in 2020, averaging 200 yards per game.

This will be the 13th time the two schools meet on the gridiron, with San Diego State taking 10 of the previous 12. That includes the last matchup in 2019, a 31-10 win for the Aztecs.

Regional restrictions may apply.