How to Watch San Diego State at San Jose State

No. 24 San Diego State goes up against San Jose State in a Mountain West matchup Friday.

Two of the top football teams in the Mountain West Conference meet Friday as No. 24 San Diego State heads north to face San Jose State.

The Aztecs are looking for their sixth straight win to start the season, while the Spartans can move into a tie for first in the Mountain West's West division with an upset win.

How to Watch: San Diego State vs. San Jose State

Game Date: Oct. 15, 2021

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

The Aztecs are coming off of a 31–7 win against New Mexico that improved their record to 5–0. San Diego State's defense held the Lobos to just 3.2 yards per play.

Senior defensive end Jalil Lecky recorded 1.5 sacks, and redshirt senior safety Trenton Thompson had his first interception of the year.

San Jose State fell to Colorado State last week 32–14. That loss dropped the Spartans' record to 3–3 overall and 1–1 in the conference. Sophomore receiver Isaiah Hamilton played well in the loss, with four catches for 84 yards and a touchdown.

Last year, then-No. 24 San Jose State made the trip south to San Diego. The Spartans pulled off a comeback 28–17 win behind 14 fourth-quarter points.

Will San Diego State get its revenge this year? Tune in to CBS Sports Network Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET to find out.

