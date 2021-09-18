Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Toreros (0-2) visit the Montana State Bobcats (1-1) at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, September 18, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Montana State vs. San Diego

Game Day: Saturday, September 18, 2021

Saturday, September 18, 2021 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Bobcat Stadium

Montana State and San Diego Stats

The Bobcats average 10.0 fewer points per game (30.5) than the Toreros give up (40.5).

This year, the Bobcats have turned the ball over one time, one more than the Toreros' takeaways (0).

The Toreros' average points scored this season (12.0) and the Bobcats' points allowed (13.0) are within 1.0 point of each other.

The Toreros have zero giveaways this season, while the Bobcats have one takeaway .

Montana State Players to Watch

Matthew McKay has been a dual threat to lead Montana State in both passing and rushing. He has 200 passing yards (200.0 ypg), completing 67.9% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes this season. He's rushed for 11 yards (11.0 ypg) on nine carries.

The team's top rusher, Isaiah Ifanse, has carried the ball 16 times for 103 yards (103.0 per game) this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 33 receiving yards (33.0 per game) on four catches.

Lance McCutcheon's team-high 71 receiving yards (71.0 yards per game) have come on five receptions with one touchdown.

Treyton Pickering has hauled in three grabs for 31 yards (31.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

San Diego Players to Watch

Mason Randall has 254 passing yards (254.0 ypg) to lead San Diego, completing 65.9% of his passes and throwing one touchdown pass and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 17 rushing yards (17.0 ypg) on six carries with one rushing touchdown.

Terrance Smith has carried the ball 14 times for a team-high 82 yards (82.0 per game) this year.

This season Emilio Martinez has racked up 20 carries for 76 yards (76.0 per game), while also catching six passes for 42 yards (42.0 per game).

Michael Gadinis' 83 receiving yards (83.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has eight receptions.

Christian Brown has put together a 67-yard season so far (67.0 receiving yards per game), hauling in six passes.

Montana State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Wyoming L 19-16 Away 9/11/2021 Drake W 45-7 Home 9/18/2021 San Diego - Home 9/25/2021 Portland State - Away 10/2/2021 Northern Colorado - Home 10/9/2021 Cal Poly - Home

San Diego Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Cal Poly L 28-17 Home 9/11/2021 UC Davis L 53-7 Home 9/18/2021 Montana State - Away 9/25/2021 Davidson - Away 10/2/2021 St. Thomas (MN) - Home 10/9/2021 Butler - Away

