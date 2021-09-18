How to Watch San Diego at Montana State

September 18, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch San Diego Toreros at Montana State Bobcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The San Diego Toreros, coming off of two losses, visit the Montana State Bobcats to try and pull off a huge upset.
Author:

The San Diego Toreros will be looking for their first win in Week 3 of this college football season. This week, they head to Montana to take on the No. 1 team in the BSKY conference, the Bobcats, who are 1-1 on the season.

How to Watch San Diego Toreros at Montana State Bobcats:

Game Date: Sept. 18, 2021

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (KHBBDT - Helena)

You can live stream San Diego Toreros at Montana State Bobcats on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

San Deigo currently sits at No. 10 in the Pioneer Football League above just Valparaiso.

Throughout two games, quarterback Mason Randall is averaging 188.0 passing yards per game with one touchdown and three interceptions. Michael Gadinis has been his favorite target, averaging 9.7 yards per reception with 10 catches. 

On the opposite side, Bobcats' QB Matthew McKay is averaging 228.0 yards per game with five touchdowns and no turnovers yet. His leading receiver Lance McCutcheon is averaging 16.0 yards per reception with 12 receptions and two touchdowns.

They also have a decent running game with Isaiah Ifanse totaling 35 rushes for 164 yards and a touchdown. Montana State is currently 1-1 with a 19-16 loss to the University of Wyoming and a dominant 45-7 win over Drake University

Montana State has an exciting, must-watch offense ranking 94th in the country in passing yards per game. Tune in to see if San Diego's defense can keep up. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

