Sep 25, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Jack Koerner (28) tackles Colorado State Rams running back A'Jon Vivens (1) during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado State Rams (1-3, 0-0 MWC) host a MWC showdown against the San Jose State Spartans (3-2, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Colorado State vs. San Jose State

Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium

Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Colorado State and San Jose State Stats

The Rams put up 20.0 points per game, comparable to the 22.2 per matchup the Spartans allow.

The Rams have turned the ball over five times this season, two more turnovers than the Spartans have forced (3).

The Spartans have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game (21.8) as the Rams have allowed (24.0).

The Spartans have turned the ball over eight more times (10 total) than the Rams have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Colorado State Players to Watch

Todd Centeio has been a dual threat to lead Colorado State in both passing and rushing. He has 807 passing yards (201.8 ypg), completing 55.5% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 166 yards (41.5 ypg) on 48 carries with one rushing touchdown.

David Bailey's team-high 260 rushing yards (65.0 per game) have come on 65 carries, with two touchdowns this year. He's also added seven catches for 63 yards (15.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Trey McBride's 398 receiving yards (99.5 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 36 receptions and one touchdown.

Dante Wright has put up a 146-yard season so far (36.5 receiving yards per game), hauling in 10 passes.

EJ Scott's eight receptions have turned into 98 yards (24.5 ypg).

San Jose State Players to Watch

Nick Starkel leads San Jose State with 992 passing yards (198.4 ypg) on 69-of-137 passing with six touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Tyler Nevens has carried the ball 64 times for a team-high 358 yards (71.6 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

This season Kairee Robinson has collected 129 yards (25.8 per game) on 34 carries, while also grabbing 11 passes for 101 yards (20.2 per game) and one touchdown.

Derrick Deese, Jr.'s 282 receiving yards (56.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 15 receptions with two touchdowns.

Isaiah Hamilton has reeled in 17 passes for 222 yards (44.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Charles Ross' 12 catches have netted him 156 yards (31.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

Colorado State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Vanderbilt L 24-21 Home 9/18/2021 Toledo W 22-6 Away 9/25/2021 Iowa L 24-14 Away 10/9/2021 San Jose State - Home 10/16/2021 New Mexico - Away 10/22/2021 Utah State - Away 10/30/2021 Boise State - Home

San Jose State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/19/2021 Hawaii W 17-13 Away 9/25/2021 Western Michigan L 23-3 Away 10/2/2021 New Mexico State W 37-31 Home 10/9/2021 Colorado State - Away 10/15/2021 San Diego State - Home 10/21/2021 UNLV - Away 10/30/2021 Wyoming - Home

