The San Jose State Spartans (2-2) welcome in the New Mexico State Aggies (1-4) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at CEFCU Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch San Jose State vs. New Mexico State
- Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Stadium: CEFCU Stadium
Betting Information for San Jose State vs. New Mexico State
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
San Jose State
-26
52
San Jose State and New Mexico State Stats
- The Spartans score 18.0 points per game, 15.6 fewer than the Aggies give up per outing (33.6).
- This year, the Spartans have nine turnovers, one fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (10).
- The Aggies' average points scored this year (20.4) and the Spartans' points allowed (20.0) are within 0.4 points of each other.
- The Aggies have turned the ball over nine times this season, seven more turnovers than the Spartans have forced (2).
San Jose State Players to Watch
- Nick Starkel has 992 passing yards (248.0 ypg) to lead San Jose State, completing 50.4% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Tyler Nevens, has carried the ball 42 times for 243 yards (60.8 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Kairee Robinson has racked up 83 yards (20.8 per game) on 31 attempts, while also grabbing 10 passes for 100 yards (25.0 per game).
- Isaiah Hamilton's 195 receiving yards (48.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 15 receptions with one touchdown.
- Derrick Deese, Jr. has put together a 152-yard season so far (38.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in eight passes.
- Charles Ross' 10 receptions have netted him 151 yards (37.8 ypg) and one touchdown.
New Mexico State Players to Watch
- Jonah Johnson leads New Mexico State with 721 passing yards (144.2 ypg) on 74-of-137 passing with two touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.
- Juwuan Price has carried the ball 50 times for a team-high 228 yards (45.6 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on nine catches for 102 yards (20.4 per game).
- This season O'Maury Samuels has piled up 149 yards (29.8 per game) on 48 carries with one touchdown.
- Jared Wyatt's 256 receiving yards (51.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 20 receptions with one touchdown.
- Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda has collected 214 receiving yards (42.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 12 passes this year.
- Thomaz Whitford's nine catches have turned into 129 yards (25.8 ypg) and one touchdown.
