San Jose State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/15/2021

    • October 16, 2021
    How to Watch San Jose State Spartans vs. San Diego State Aztecs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 9, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs running back Greg Bell (22) runs the ball against New Mexico Lobos defensive end Joey Noble (98) during the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 24 San Diego State Aztecs (5-0, 0-0 MWC) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the San Jose State Spartans (3-3, 0-0 MWC) on Friday, October 15, 2021 at CEFCU Stadium in a MWC battle. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch San Jose State vs. San Diego State

    • Game Day: Friday, October 15, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Stadium: CEFCU Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for San Diego State vs. San Jose State

    San Diego State vs San Jose State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    San Diego State

    -9.5

    41

    San Diego State and San Jose State Stats

    • The Aztecs rack up 35.6 points per game, 11.8 more than the Spartans surrender per outing (23.8).
    • The Aztecs have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the Spartans have forced (3).
    • The Spartans have averaged 3.9 more points scored this year (20.5) than the Aztecs have allowed (16.6).
    • The Spartans have turned the ball over 13 times this season, four more turnovers than the Aztecs have forced (9).

    San Diego State Players to Watch

    • Jordon Brookshire has 428 passing yards (85.6 ypg) to lead San Diego State, completing 47.5% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 67 rushing yards (13.4 ypg) on 20 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
    • Greg Bell has carried the ball 94 times for a team-high 520 yards (104.0 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
    • This season Kaegun Williams has collected 150 yards (30.0 per game) on 31 carries with one touchdown.
    • Daniel Bellinger's team-high 163 receiving yards (32.6 yards per game) have come on seven receptions with one touchdown.
    • BJ Busbee has put up a 74-yard season so far (14.8 receiving yards per game), reeling in six passes.
    • Kobe Smith's three catches have netted him 67 yards (13.4 ypg).

    San Jose State Players to Watch

    • Nick Starkel has 992 passing yards (165.3 ypg) to lead San Jose State, completing 50.4% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Tyler Nevens, has carried the ball 74 times for 406 yards (67.7 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
    • This season Kairee Robinson has piled up 39 carries for 137 yards (22.8 per game), while also catching 12 passes for 107 yards (17.8 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Derrick Deese, Jr.'s team-leading 334 receiving yards (55.7 yards per game) have come on 19 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Isaiah Hamilton has hauled in 21 passes for 306 yards (51.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Charles Ross' 13 receptions have netted him 163 yards (27.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

    How To Watch

    October
    15
    2021

    San Diego State at San Jose State

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
