How to Watch San Jose State at USC

No. 15 Southern California brings lofty goals into its season opener against San Jose State.

The No. 15 Trojans went 5-1 in a pandemic-shortened 2020 season and enter the 2021 season with lofty goals.

USC will kick off its campaign aagainst San Jose State (1-0). The Spartans opened their season last week with a 45-14 win against Southern Utah.

How to Watch:

Date: Sep. 4, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

In that game, Spartans quarterback Nick Starkel threw for 394 yards and four touchdowns, while running back Tyler Nevens had 91 rushing yards and a touchdown.

USC is led by Kedon Slovis at quarterback. Slovis's combined numbers over the last two seasons include 5,423 yards, 47 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

The Trojans should have one of the top offenses in the country with Slovis under center and with weapons like wide receiver Drake London.

