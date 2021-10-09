How to Watch San Jose State at Colorado State

San Jose State is looking to win its second game in a row as the Spartans travel to Colorado on Saturday afternoon to take on Colorado State.

San Jose State proved one of the biggest surprises in college football last year. The Spartans went undefeated in the regular season after going just 5–7 in 2019.

This season, though, the Spartans have lost two of their first five games. They will look to get their offense rolling when they play Colorado State on Saturday.

How to Watch San Jose State Spartans vs. Colorado State Rams:

Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream the San Jose State at Colorado State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

San Jose State lost to USC 30–7 in its second game of the season and then struggled two weeks later in a 23–3 loss to Western Michigan.

The Spartans did pick up a win against New Mexico State last week 37–31 for their third win of the year. They are hoping that win can start a run as they travel to Colorado State.

The Rams are just 1–3 on the season. They have lost to San Diego State, Vanderbilt and Iowa, with their one win coming against Toledo.

The Rams held a lead against the No. 3 Hawkeyes at halftime but could not score in the second half and lost 24–14. They had a much-needed bye week before this game.

San Jose State comes into Saturday's game as the favorite to win, but the Rams could carry their confidence from their close loss to the Hawkeyes to an upset.

Regional restrictions may apply.