The No. 24 SMU Mustangs (5-0, 0-0 AAC) will play a familiar opponent as they visit the Navy Midshipmen (1-3, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, in an AAC showdown. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Navy vs. SMU

Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

SMU and Navy Stats

The Mustangs score 42.6 points per game, 10.1 more than the Midshipmen allow per matchup (32.5).

The Mustangs have turned the ball over eight times this season, three more turnovers than the Midshipmen have forced (5).

The Midshipmen's average points scored this year, 16.0, is 5.8 fewer than the 21.8 the Mustangs are giving up.

The Midshipmen have six giveaways this season, while the Mustangs have nine takeaways .

SMU Players to Watch

Tanner Mordecai has 1,569 passing yards (313.8 ypg) to lead SMU, completing 70.2% of his passes and throwing 24 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 149 rushing yards (29.8 ypg) on 27 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Ulysses Bentley IV's team-high 403 rushing yards (80.6 per game) have come on 53 carries, with two touchdowns this year.

This season Tre Siggers has rushed for 343 yards (68.6 per game) on 72 carries with one touchdown.

Danny Gray's team-high 432 receiving yards (86.4 yards per game) have come on 27 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Rashee Rice has caught 22 passes for 298 yards (59.6 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Reggie Roberson Jr.'s 22 grabs have turned into 265 yards (53.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Navy Players to Watch

Xavier Arline has 109 passing yards (27.3 ypg) to lead Navy, completing 35.7% of his passes this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 171 rushing yards (42.8 ypg) on 51 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Isaac Ruoss, has carried the ball 51 times for 211 yards (52.8 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season James Harris II has racked up 40 carries for 196 yards (49.0 per game).

Mychal Cooper's 128 receiving yards (32.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has six receptions.

Chance Warren has grabbed two passes for 60 yards (15.0 yards per game) this year.

Mark Walker's four grabs have yielded 34 yards (8.5 ypg).

SMU Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Louisiana Tech W 39-37 Away 9/25/2021 TCU W 42-34 Away 10/2/2021 South Florida W 41-17 Home 10/9/2021 Navy - Away 10/21/2021 Tulane - Home 10/30/2021 Houston - Away 11/6/2021 Memphis - Away

Navy Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Air Force L 23-3 Home 9/25/2021 Houston L 28-20 Away 10/2/2021 UCF W 34-30 Home 10/9/2021 SMU - Home 10/14/2021 Memphis - Away 10/23/2021 Cincinnati - Home 10/29/2021 Tulsa - Away

