    • October 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch SMU Mustangs vs. Navy Midshipmen: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 25, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars linebacker Donavan Mutin (3) attempts to tackle Navy Midshipmen quarterback Xavier Arline (7) during the third quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 24 SMU Mustangs (5-0, 0-0 AAC) will play a familiar opponent as they visit the Navy Midshipmen (1-3, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, in an AAC showdown. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Navy vs. SMU

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Stadium: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
    Start with a 7-day free trial!

    SMU and Navy Stats

    • The Mustangs score 42.6 points per game, 10.1 more than the Midshipmen allow per matchup (32.5).
    • The Mustangs have turned the ball over eight times this season, three more turnovers than the Midshipmen have forced (5).
    • The Midshipmen's average points scored this year, 16.0, is 5.8 fewer than the 21.8 the Mustangs are giving up.
    • The Midshipmen have six giveaways this season, while the Mustangs have nine takeaways .

    SMU Players to Watch

    • Tanner Mordecai has 1,569 passing yards (313.8 ypg) to lead SMU, completing 70.2% of his passes and throwing 24 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 149 rushing yards (29.8 ypg) on 27 carries with one rushing touchdown.
    • Ulysses Bentley IV's team-high 403 rushing yards (80.6 per game) have come on 53 carries, with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Tre Siggers has rushed for 343 yards (68.6 per game) on 72 carries with one touchdown.
    • Danny Gray's team-high 432 receiving yards (86.4 yards per game) have come on 27 receptions with seven touchdowns.
    • Rashee Rice has caught 22 passes for 298 yards (59.6 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.
    • Reggie Roberson Jr.'s 22 grabs have turned into 265 yards (53.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Navy Players to Watch

    • Xavier Arline has 109 passing yards (27.3 ypg) to lead Navy, completing 35.7% of his passes this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 171 rushing yards (42.8 ypg) on 51 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Isaac Ruoss, has carried the ball 51 times for 211 yards (52.8 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season James Harris II has racked up 40 carries for 196 yards (49.0 per game).
    • Mychal Cooper's 128 receiving yards (32.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has six receptions.
    • Chance Warren has grabbed two passes for 60 yards (15.0 yards per game) this year.
    • Mark Walker's four grabs have yielded 34 yards (8.5 ypg).

    SMU Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Louisiana Tech

    W 39-37

    Away

    9/25/2021

    TCU

    W 42-34

    Away

    10/2/2021

    South Florida

    W 41-17

    Home

    10/9/2021

    Navy

    -

    Away

    10/21/2021

    Tulane

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Houston

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Memphis

    -

    Away

    Navy Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/11/2021

    Air Force

    L 23-3

    Home

    9/25/2021

    Houston

    L 28-20

    Away

    10/2/2021

    UCF

    W 34-30

    Home

    10/9/2021

    SMU

    -

    Home

    10/14/2021

    Memphis

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Cincinnati

    -

    Home

    10/29/2021

    Tulsa

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    SMU at Navy

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
