The SMU Mustangs (4-0, 0-0 AAC) and South Florida Bulls (1-3, 0-0 AAC) will meet on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium, in a battle of AAC rivals. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch SMU vs. South Florida

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for SMU vs. South Florida

Favorite Spread Total SMU -21 68.5

SMU and South Florida Stats

The Mustangs average 8.2 more points per game (43.0) than the Bulls surrender (34.8).

The Mustangs have turned the ball over seven times this season, three more turnovers than the Bulls have forced (4).

The Mustangs have allowed 23.0 points per game this season, about the same amount as the 21.3 the Bulls have scored.

The Bulls have turned the ball over six times, two fewer times than the Mustangs have forced turnovers (8).

SMU Players to Watch

Tanner Mordecai has thrown for 1,268 yards (317.0 ypg) to lead SMU, completing 70.5% of his passes and tossing 20 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 121 rushing yards (30.3 ypg) on 20 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Ulysses Bentley IV, has carried the ball 53 times for 403 yards (100.8 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Tre Siggers has rushed for 257 yards (64.3 per game) on 52 carries.

Danny Gray's team-high 358 receiving yards (89.5 yards per game) have come on 20 receptions with five touchdowns.

Rashee Rice has grabbed 14 passes for 227 yards (56.8 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Reggie Roberson Jr. has hauled in 17 catches for 211 yards (52.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

South Florida Players to Watch

Timmy McClain leads South Florida with 558 passing yards (139.5 ypg) on 40-of-70 passing with one touchdown compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 133 rushing yards (33.3 ypg) on 41 carries.

Jaren Mangham has carried the ball 46 times for a team-high 168 yards (42.0 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Brian Battie has taken 24 carries for 145 yards (36.3 per game).

Xavier Weaver's team-high 294 receiving yards (73.5 yards per game) have come on 14 receptions with one touchdown.

Omarion Dollison has put up a 73-yard season so far (18.3 receiving yards per game), reeling in eight passes.

Mitchell Brinkman's four grabs this season have resulted in 64 yards (16.0 ypg).

