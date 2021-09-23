September 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch SMU Mustangs vs. TCU Horned Frogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 11, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) and center Steve Avila (79) celebrate in the end zone after Duggan scores the go ahead touchdown against the California Golden Bears during the second half of the game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 11, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) and center Steve Avila (79) celebrate in the end zone after Duggan scores the go ahead touchdown against the California Golden Bears during the second half of the game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The TCU Horned Frogs (2-0) host the SMU Mustangs (3-0) at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch TCU vs. SMU

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

TCU and SMU Stats

  • The Horned Frogs average 39.5 points per game, 20.2 more than the Mustangs surrender per outing (19.3).
  • The Horned Frogs have two giveaways this season, while the Mustangs have seven takeaways .
  • The Mustangs, on average, are scoring 25.8 more points per game this season (43.3) than the Horned Frogs are allowing (17.5).
  • The Mustangs have turned the ball over four times this season, two more turnovers than the Horned Frogs have forced (2).

TCU Players to Watch

  • Max Duggan leads TCU with 441 passing yards (220.5 ypg) on 31-of-50 passing with four touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 80 rushing yards (40.0 ypg) on 21 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
  • Zach Evans has carried the ball 27 times for a team-high 210 yards (105.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
  • Quentin Johnston's team-leading 133 receiving yards (66.5 yards per game) have come on nine receptions with two touchdowns.
  • Derius Davis has grabbed five passes for 86 yards (43.0 yards per game) this year.
  • Blair Conwright has hauled in five catches for 78 yards (39.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

SMU Players to Watch

  • Tanner Mordecai has thrown for 1,023 yards (341.0 ypg) to lead SMU, completing 73% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 84 rushing yards (28.0 ypg) on 16 carries.
  • Ulysses Bentley IV has carried the ball 33 times for a team-high 250 yards (83.3 per game), with one touchdown this year.
  • This season Tre Siggers has racked up 34 carries for 147 yards (49.0 per game).
  • Danny Gray's 228 receiving yards (76.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 16 receptions with four touchdowns.
  • Rashee Rice has totaled 207 receiving yards (69.0 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 10 passes this year.
  • Grant Calcaterra's 12 receptions are good enough for 193 yards (64.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.

TCU Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Duquesne

W 45-3

Home

9/11/2021

Cal

W 34-32

Home

9/25/2021

SMU

-

Home

10/2/2021

Texas

-

Home

10/9/2021

Texas Tech

-

Away

10/16/2021

Oklahoma

-

Away

SMU Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Abilene Christian

W 56-9

Home

9/11/2021

North Texas

W 35-12

Home

9/18/2021

Louisiana Tech

W 39-37

Away

9/25/2021

TCU

-

Away

10/2/2021

South Florida

-

Home

10/9/2021

Navy

-

Away

10/21/2021

Tulane

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

SMU at TCU

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16747598
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Padres

2 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Lucas Johnson (7) catches a pass in th end zone for two point conversion against Utah Utes cornerback Malone Mataele (15) during overtime at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Towson vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

3 minutes ago
Colorado State Rams quarterback Patrick O'Brien (12) looks to make a pass in the first quarter of the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo. on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at Canvas Stadium. 110520 Csuvwyfb 08 Bb
NCAA Football

Colorado State vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

4 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) passes in the second half against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Rutgers vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

5 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; An assistant trainer escorts Florida State Seminoles running back Lawrance Toafili (9) to the locker room during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Louisville vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

5 minutes ago
Memphis Tigers quarterback Seth Henigan throws the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Jrca5141
NCAA Football

UTSA vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

6 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Jack Plummer (13) is helped up after being tackled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Kyle Hamilton (14) in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Illinois vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

7 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Wyoming Cowboys running back Xazavian Valladay (6) scores a touchdown against the Ball State Cardinals during the fourth quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Wyoming vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

7 minutes ago
Sep 19, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) drops back to pass looking at wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (88) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Carolina Panthers vs. Houston Texans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/23/2021

8 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy