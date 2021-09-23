Sep 11, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) and center Steve Avila (79) celebrate in the end zone after Duggan scores the go ahead touchdown against the California Golden Bears during the second half of the game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The TCU Horned Frogs (2-0) host the SMU Mustangs (3-0) at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch TCU vs. SMU

Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Saturday, September 25, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium

TCU and SMU Stats

The Horned Frogs average 39.5 points per game, 20.2 more than the Mustangs surrender per outing (19.3).

The Horned Frogs have two giveaways this season, while the Mustangs have seven takeaways .

The Mustangs, on average, are scoring 25.8 more points per game this season (43.3) than the Horned Frogs are allowing (17.5).

The Mustangs have turned the ball over four times this season, two more turnovers than the Horned Frogs have forced (2).

TCU Players to Watch

Max Duggan leads TCU with 441 passing yards (220.5 ypg) on 31-of-50 passing with four touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 80 rushing yards (40.0 ypg) on 21 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Zach Evans has carried the ball 27 times for a team-high 210 yards (105.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

Quentin Johnston's team-leading 133 receiving yards (66.5 yards per game) have come on nine receptions with two touchdowns.

Derius Davis has grabbed five passes for 86 yards (43.0 yards per game) this year.

Blair Conwright has hauled in five catches for 78 yards (39.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

SMU Players to Watch

Tanner Mordecai has thrown for 1,023 yards (341.0 ypg) to lead SMU, completing 73% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 84 rushing yards (28.0 ypg) on 16 carries.

Ulysses Bentley IV has carried the ball 33 times for a team-high 250 yards (83.3 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Tre Siggers has racked up 34 carries for 147 yards (49.0 per game).

Danny Gray's 228 receiving yards (76.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 16 receptions with four touchdowns.

Rashee Rice has totaled 207 receiving yards (69.0 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 10 passes this year.

Grant Calcaterra's 12 receptions are good enough for 193 yards (64.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.

TCU Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Duquesne W 45-3 Home 9/11/2021 Cal W 34-32 Home 9/25/2021 SMU - Home 10/2/2021 Texas - Home 10/9/2021 Texas Tech - Away 10/16/2021 Oklahoma - Away

SMU Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Abilene Christian W 56-9 Home 9/11/2021 North Texas W 35-12 Home 9/18/2021 Louisiana Tech W 39-37 Away 9/25/2021 TCU - Away 10/2/2021 South Florida - Home 10/9/2021 Navy - Away 10/21/2021 Tulane - Home

