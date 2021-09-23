The TCU Horned Frogs (2-0) host the SMU Mustangs (3-0) at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch TCU vs. SMU
- Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium
TCU and SMU Stats
- The Horned Frogs average 39.5 points per game, 20.2 more than the Mustangs surrender per outing (19.3).
- The Horned Frogs have two giveaways this season, while the Mustangs have seven takeaways .
- The Mustangs, on average, are scoring 25.8 more points per game this season (43.3) than the Horned Frogs are allowing (17.5).
- The Mustangs have turned the ball over four times this season, two more turnovers than the Horned Frogs have forced (2).
TCU Players to Watch
- Max Duggan leads TCU with 441 passing yards (220.5 ypg) on 31-of-50 passing with four touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 80 rushing yards (40.0 ypg) on 21 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- Zach Evans has carried the ball 27 times for a team-high 210 yards (105.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- Quentin Johnston's team-leading 133 receiving yards (66.5 yards per game) have come on nine receptions with two touchdowns.
- Derius Davis has grabbed five passes for 86 yards (43.0 yards per game) this year.
- Blair Conwright has hauled in five catches for 78 yards (39.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.
SMU Players to Watch
- Tanner Mordecai has thrown for 1,023 yards (341.0 ypg) to lead SMU, completing 73% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 84 rushing yards (28.0 ypg) on 16 carries.
- Ulysses Bentley IV has carried the ball 33 times for a team-high 250 yards (83.3 per game), with one touchdown this year.
- This season Tre Siggers has racked up 34 carries for 147 yards (49.0 per game).
- Danny Gray's 228 receiving yards (76.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 16 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Rashee Rice has totaled 207 receiving yards (69.0 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 10 passes this year.
- Grant Calcaterra's 12 receptions are good enough for 193 yards (64.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.
TCU Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/4/2021
Duquesne
W 45-3
Home
9/11/2021
Cal
W 34-32
Home
9/25/2021
SMU
-
Home
10/2/2021
Texas
-
Home
10/9/2021
Texas Tech
-
Away
10/16/2021
Oklahoma
-
Away
SMU Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/4/2021
Abilene Christian
W 56-9
Home
9/11/2021
North Texas
W 35-12
Home
9/18/2021
Louisiana Tech
W 39-37
Away
9/25/2021
TCU
-
Away
10/2/2021
South Florida
-
Home
10/9/2021
Navy
-
Away
10/21/2021
Tulane
-
Home
How To Watch
September
25
2021
SMU at TCU
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
12:00
PM/EST
