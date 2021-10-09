    • October 9, 2021
    How to Watch SMU at Navy: Live Stream, TV Channel, Live Stream

    Two very different offenses face off Saturday afternoon when SMU takes on Navy in this college football showdown.
    No. 24 SMU (5–0) is off to a strong start to this season, while Navy (1–3) has struggled. The teams face off Saturday as the Midshipmen look to get back on track.

    Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream SMU at Navy on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai leads the FBS with 24 touchdown passes. The team is 14th in the FBS in passing yards per game. The Mustangs boast an explosive attack, with four plays of 50-plus yards, tied for 24th in the country. The team has 30 plays of 20-plus yards, tied for 17th.

    The Midshipmen are a run-first team, averaging 230.8 rushing yards per game, the 15th-most in the country. But they rank last in the FBS in passing yards per game.

    Navy has to find a way to get more yards per carry to keep their offense going. The team has averaged 3.8 yards per carry, 91st in the country. But in the Midshipmen's first win of the season last week, they averaged 4.6 yards per carry.

    Navy will look to keep the rushing attack churning so they can keep the ball away from the Mustangs. SMU wide receivers Danny Gray and Rashee Rice have combined for 13 touchdowns, while Reggie Roberson Jr. has added three.

