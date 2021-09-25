SMU and TCU both look to stay unbeaten when they hook up on Saturday afternoon in a inter-conference college football showdown.

SMU used a touchdown pass on the last play of the game to beat Louisiana Tech and stay unbeaten last Saturday. Tanner Mordecai capped a six-play, 73-yard drive with a 33-yard touchdown pass to Reggie Roberson Jr. as time expired to get the win.

How to Watch SMU at TCU:

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the SMU at TCU game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The touchdown pass saved the game after the Mustangs gave up nine points in the last 5:07 that gave Louisiana Tech a four-point lead. The last of those points came with 36 seconds left on a field goal. It was a great final drive that set up a battle of undefeated teams when they face TCU on Saturday.

TCU had the week off after starting the year 2-0 with wins against Duquesne and Cal in the first two weeks. It was an early bye week for the Horned Frogs as they will play their next 10 games in consecutive weeks.

The Horned Frogs struggled against Cal but got two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to bring home the win. TCU's game with SMU is their last non-conference game before they start Big 12 play against Texas on Oct. 2.

The Horned Frogs haven't been overly impressive so far this year, but they have done what so many other Big 12 teams haven't been able to do and that is to win all their games. TCU wasn't viewed as a threat in the Big 12 this year, but with the way the conference has performed so far, they may just sneak up to the top.

A win against SMU would give more fuel to that narrative as they head into conference play.

Regional restrictions may apply.