September 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch SMU Mustangs at TCU Horned Frogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

SMU and TCU both look to stay unbeaten when they hook up on Saturday afternoon in a inter-conference college football showdown.
Author:

SMU used a touchdown pass on the last play of the game to beat Louisiana Tech and stay unbeaten last Saturday. Tanner Mordecai capped a six-play, 73-yard drive with a 33-yard touchdown pass to Reggie Roberson Jr. as time expired to get the win.

How to Watch SMU at TCU:

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the SMU at TCU game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The touchdown pass saved the game after the Mustangs gave up nine points in the last 5:07 that gave Louisiana Tech a four-point lead. The last of those points came with 36 seconds left on a field goal. It was a great final drive that set up a battle of undefeated teams when they face TCU on Saturday.

TCU had the week off after starting the year 2-0 with wins against Duquesne and Cal in the first two weeks. It was an early bye week for the Horned Frogs as they will play their next 10 games in consecutive weeks.

The Horned Frogs struggled against Cal but got two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to bring home the win. TCU's game with SMU is their last non-conference game before they start Big 12 play against Texas on Oct. 2.

The Horned Frogs haven't been overly impressive so far this year, but they have done what so many other Big 12 teams haven't been able to do and that is to win all their games. TCU wasn't viewed as a threat in the Big 12 this year, but with the way the conference has performed so far, they may just sneak up to the top.

A win against SMU would give more fuel to that narrative as they head into conference play.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

SMU Mustangs at TCU Horned Frogs

TV CHANNEL: Fox Sports 1
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 18, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers running back Corey Kiner (21) is tackled as he leaps over Central Michigan Chippewas defensive back Dishon McNary (25) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

How to Watch LSU vs. Mississippi State

just now
USATSI_16733628
NCAA Football

How to Watch SMU at TCU

just now
USATSI_16784112
NCAA Football

How to Watch Boise State at Utah State

just now
Georgia Bulldogs
NCAA Football

How to Watch Georgia vs. Vanderbilt

just now
Sep 18, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) runs the ball on a punt return in the fourth quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin

just now
USATSI_16767158
NCAA Football

How to Watch Missouri at Boston College

just now
Sep 2, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Bowling Green Falcons quarterback Matt McDonald (3) passes the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

How to Watch Bowling Green vs. Minnesota

just now
USATSI_16781498
NCAA Football

How to Watch Ohio at Northwestern

just now
USATSI_16778297
NCAA Football

How to Watch Army vs. Miami (Ohio)

just now
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy