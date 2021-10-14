Sep 18, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Georgia Southern Eagles running back Gerald Green (4) signals first down after a run as offensive lineman Verneal Henshaw Jr. (94) celebrates the play against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The South Alabama Jaguars (3-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) and Georgia Southern Eagles (2-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) will meet on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Hancock Whitney Stadium, in a battle of Sun Belt foes. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern

Game Day: Thursday, October 14, 2021

Thursday, October 14, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Hancock Whitney Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern

Favorite Spread Total South Alabama -3 50.5

South Alabama and Georgia Southern Stats

The Jaguars put up 6.7 fewer points per game (26.0) than the Eagles allow (32.7).

The Jaguars have turned the ball over four more times (9 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (5) this season.

The Eagles have put an average of 24.8 points per game on the board this season, 4.8 more than the 20.0 the Jaguars have surrendered.

The Eagles have turned the ball over six times, five fewer times than the Jaguars have forced turnovers (11).

South Alabama Players to Watch

Jake Bentley has 1,115 passing yards (223.0 ypg) to lead South Alabama, completing 66.2% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Kareem Walker, has carried the ball 53 times for 208 yards (41.6 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Terrion Avery has racked up 164 yards (32.8 per game) on 49 carries with one touchdown.

Jalen Tolbert's team-leading 542 receiving yards (108.4 yards per game) have come on 25 receptions with one touchdown.

Jalen Wayne has grabbed 17 passes for 190 yards (38.0 yards per game) this year.

Caullin Lacy has hauled in 23 catches for 170 yards (34.0 ypg) this season.

Georgia Southern Players to Watch

Justin Tomlin leads Georgia Southern with 458 passing yards (76.3 ypg) on 38-of-77 passing with zero touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He also adds 116 rushing yards (19.3 ypg) on 50 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Logan Wright has carried the ball 66 times for a team-high 476 yards (79.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He has also caught nine passes for 102 yards (17.0 per game).

This season Gerald Green has rushed for 327 yards (54.5 per game) on 48 carries with five touchdowns.

Khaleb Hood's 175 receiving yards (29.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 16 receptions.

Derwin Burgess Jr.'s four receptions are good enough for 101 yards (16.8 ypg).

Regional restrictions apply.