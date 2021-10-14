    • October 14, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch South Alabama Jaguars vs. Georgia Southern Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Sep 18, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Georgia Southern Eagles running back Gerald Green (4) signals first down after a run as offensive lineman Verneal Henshaw Jr. (94) celebrates the play against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

    Sep 18, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Georgia Southern Eagles running back Gerald Green (4) signals first down after a run as offensive lineman Verneal Henshaw Jr. (94) celebrates the play against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

    The South Alabama Jaguars (3-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) and Georgia Southern Eagles (2-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) will meet on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Hancock Whitney Stadium, in a battle of Sun Belt foes. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern

    Betting Information for South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern

    South Alabama vs Georgia Southern Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    South Alabama

    -3

    50.5

    South Alabama and Georgia Southern Stats

    • The Jaguars put up 6.7 fewer points per game (26.0) than the Eagles allow (32.7).
    • The Jaguars have turned the ball over four more times (9 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (5) this season.
    • The Eagles have put an average of 24.8 points per game on the board this season, 4.8 more than the 20.0 the Jaguars have surrendered.
    • The Eagles have turned the ball over six times, five fewer times than the Jaguars have forced turnovers (11).

    South Alabama Players to Watch

    • Jake Bentley has 1,115 passing yards (223.0 ypg) to lead South Alabama, completing 66.2% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Kareem Walker, has carried the ball 53 times for 208 yards (41.6 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Terrion Avery has racked up 164 yards (32.8 per game) on 49 carries with one touchdown.
    • Jalen Tolbert's team-leading 542 receiving yards (108.4 yards per game) have come on 25 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Jalen Wayne has grabbed 17 passes for 190 yards (38.0 yards per game) this year.
    • Caullin Lacy has hauled in 23 catches for 170 yards (34.0 ypg) this season.

    Georgia Southern Players to Watch

    • Justin Tomlin leads Georgia Southern with 458 passing yards (76.3 ypg) on 38-of-77 passing with zero touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He also adds 116 rushing yards (19.3 ypg) on 50 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
    • Logan Wright has carried the ball 66 times for a team-high 476 yards (79.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He has also caught nine passes for 102 yards (17.0 per game).
    • This season Gerald Green has rushed for 327 yards (54.5 per game) on 48 carries with five touchdowns.
    • Khaleb Hood's 175 receiving yards (29.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 16 receptions.
    • Derwin Burgess Jr.'s four receptions are good enough for 101 yards (16.8 ypg).

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    14
    2021

    Georgia Southern at South Alabama

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    HSFB Fans
    High School Football

    How to Watch Summer Creek vs. North Shore

    5 minutes ago
    HSFB Fans
    High School Football

    How to Watch Collins Hill vs. North Gwinnett

    5 minutes ago
    HS Football Fans
    High School Football

    How to Watch Newman vs. St. Charles Catholic

    5 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    Soccer

    How to Watch Chile vs. Venezuela

    15 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    High School Football

    How to Watch Dragons vs. Knights

    20 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars linebacker Donavan Mutin (3) attempts to tackle Navy Midshipmen quarterback Xavier Arline (7) during the third quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Navy vs. Memphis

    35 minutes ago
    USATSI_16937056
    NBA

    How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Nets

    35 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Georgia Southern vs. South Alabama

    35 minutes ago
    USATSI_10916341
    Soccer

    How to Watch Argentina vs. Peru

    35 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy