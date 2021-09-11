How to Watch South Carolina at East Carolina

The Gamecocks make their first trip to East Carolina since 1997, looking for their second win of the season.

South Carolina got off a great start last week when it did exactly what it was supposed to do in beating Eastern Illinois 46-0. It was the Gamecocks' first win since beating Auburn in Week 4 last year. South Carolina lost its last six games in 2020 to finish the season just 2-8.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 11, 2021

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Gamecocks now head over to Greenville to take on the Pirates in an in-state matchup. South Carolina leads the all-time series with East Carolina 14-5 and has only played in Greenville three times. South Carolina will look to make it five in a row against the Pirates on Saturday.

East Carolina heads into the game 0-1 after a disappointing performance against Appalachian State. The Pirates lost the game 33-19 and struggled to hang around after the first quarter. They scored first to go up 6-0 but gave up 20 straight points and never got closer than 11 the rest of the way.

East Carolina hasn't had a winning season since 2014 when it went 8-5 and lost to Florida in the Birmingham Bowl. The Pirates have a tough task playing the Gamecocks this week, but if they can get a victory then they could set themselves up for a winning season. The rest of their schedule isn't easy, but there are enough winnable games coming up for East Carolina for the Pirates to finish above .500.

