Sep 11, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Kentucky Wildcats (3-0, 0-0 SEC) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Williams-Brice Stadium in a SEC battle. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Kentucky

Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Saturday, September 25, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium

Williams-Brice Stadium

Betting Information for Kentucky vs. South Carolina

Favorite Spread Total Kentucky -5 48.5

Kentucky and South Carolina Stats

The Wildcats put up 17.0 more points per game (36.0) than the Gamecocks surrender (19.0).

This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over eight times, one more than the Gamecocks' takeaways (7).

The Gamecocks have scored 26.3 points per game this season, 6.0 more than the Wildcats have given up.

The Gamecocks have turned the ball over six times this season, four more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (2).

Kentucky Players to Watch

Will Levis has 800 passing yards (266.7 ypg) to lead Kentucky, completing 64.6% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 37 rushing yards (12.3 ypg) on 18 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Christopher Rodriguez Jr., has carried the ball 59 times for 377 yards (125.7 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Kavosiey Smoke has rushed for 82 yards (27.3 per game) on 20 carries.

Wan'Dale Robinson's team-high 337 receiving yards (112.3 yards per game) have come on 18 receptions with two touchdowns.

Josh Ali has hauled in 12 passes for 219 yards (73.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Isaiah Epps has hauled in five grabs for 104 yards (34.7 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

South Carolina Players to Watch

Zeb Noland has 396 passing yards (132.0 ypg) to lead South Carolina, completing 56.2% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Zaquandre White, has carried the ball 22 times for 167 yards (55.7 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Juju McDowell has racked up 117 yards (39.0 per game) on 23 carries.

Josh Vann's 271 receiving yards (90.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 10 receptions and two touchdowns.

Jalen Brooks has collected 72 receiving yards (24.0 yards per game), reeling in four passes this year.

Jaheim Bell's four catches have yielded 61 yards (20.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

